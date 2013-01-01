Big Brother All-Stars House Tour
Your summer addiction BIG BROTHER is back with an All-Stars edition! Host Julie Chen Moonves has your inside look in this guided tour of the brand-new BB All Star loft. The summer reality hit BIG BROTHER will debut its 22nd season with a two-hour live move-in premiere event, Wednesday, August 5 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DUyZgNNfLiU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DUyZgNNfLiU</a>