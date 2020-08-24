« previous next »
Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.

Declive

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #150 on: August 24, 2020, 07:05:24 PM
Saving lives matters more than everything!
Bookworm

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #151 on: August 24, 2020, 09:15:20 PM
I'm not one to devalue anyone else's experiences, but I don't quite think it's fair to complain about the "erosion of democracy" due to an extension of a state of emergency when there are members of this forum living under Trump/Duterte/Bolsonaro.
georgiapeach

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #152 on: August 24, 2020, 11:09:18 PM
I agree with you all.

But moving forward lets keep this thread about Covid and not make personal comments about each other please?

:ghug:
SuperTux

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #153 on: November 15, 2020, 06:24:06 AM
Most of the imported cases in China are related to frozen food where the virus can stay alive for a very long time.

I recommend staying away from frozen food for this period of time.
SuperTux

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #154 on: January 04, 2021, 02:16:42 AM
I doubt about the accuracy of the nucleic acid test. A "negative" result does not ensure the testee is safe.

There was a case in Dalian, China keeping showing negative until he had his 11th nucleic acid test.
theschnauzers

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #155 on: January 04, 2021, 03:38:07 AM
Only China seems to be making these claims. Ive not seen anything like these out of other countries, including the US. And no medical test is 100% perfect.
« Last Edit: January 14, 2021, 01:39:28 AM by theschnauzers »
georgiapeach

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #156 on: January 13, 2021, 07:05:18 AM
Seding everyone some love!
betheactress

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #157 on: January 14, 2021, 01:55:01 AM
Received my second shot today 🙌
georgiapeach

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #158 on: January 14, 2021, 07:32:18 AM
Quote from: betheactress on January 14, 2021, 01:55:01 AM
Received my second shot today 🙌

That's awesome! How's your arm?

betheactress

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #159 on: January 14, 2021, 01:12:09 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 14, 2021, 07:32:18 AM
Quote from: betheactress on January 14, 2021, 01:55:01 AM
Received my second shot today 🙌

That's awesome! How's your arm?

It was throbbing and I had cold sweats both nights but I feel 100% better now
Declive

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #160 on: August 19, 2021, 10:50:31 PM
I took the first shot 9 days ago (Pfizer). Had a terrible arm pain the following 2 days, but nothing else.
georgiapeach

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #161 on: August 20, 2021, 10:24:16 AM
Quote from: Declive on August 19, 2021, 10:50:31 PM
I took the first shot 9 days ago (Pfizer). Had a terrible arm pain the following 2 days, but nothing else.

Its worth it! Lol I had Pfzer too and had only an ITCHY arm! Absolutey nothing else. Very grateful to have had it and looking forward to my booster!
theschnauzers

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #162 on: August 20, 2021, 03:44:18 PM
When I was vaccinated back in February, the only certain side effect I noticed was a hard knot in my arm at the injection site both times. Cant be sure of any others because they may have been indistinguishable from symptoms such as muscle stiffness, allergies or mild head colds that I get all the time especially with weather extremes, which have been constant here since the pandemic set in.
redskevin88

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #163 on: October 09, 2021, 06:35:18 AM
Need prayer & support from you guys, because the situation in Singapore is pretty bad at the moment. Thankfully my family & friends are all safe at the moment but the restrictions are getting to me.
https://redskevin2618.wordpress.com/2021/10/09/tough-week/
georgiapeach

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #164 on: November 28, 2021, 07:39:35 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on October 09, 2021, 06:35:18 AM
Need prayer & support from you guys, because the situation in Singapore is pretty bad at the moment. Thankfully my family & friends are all safe at the moment but the restrictions are getting to me.
https://redskevin2618.wordpress.com/2021/10/09/tough-week/

Hopefully you all are remaining safe. Be careful out there!
SuperTux

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #165 on: December 30, 2021, 07:32:13 AM
There must be something we've missed concerning the recent COVID epidemic situation in Xi'an, Shannxi Province of China.

We've already known the source, but no idea yet about the virus transmission chain. Some people doubt about the air conditioning system of the airport, but experts rule out this possibility.
Declive

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 PM
It's been a while since I've last talked here.

Covid hit me hard like a month ago. And I'm in a pretty athletic and lean shape.

By the 3rd day, I was almost fainting, could barely stand up on my feet as I was getting medications for me and my mother at the pharmacy.

Luckily, we got out.

Tested Negative the following week. One day later, we travelled to Blumenau to see my brother. I had to play the Valle Cup (Padel Tournament) with him.

Went to the Cardiologist before the tournament. Everything was fine with me.

We played the tournament all the way to the Final, where we lost a close one (7/5, 1/6, 8-10). Runner Up!

Crazy. In a matter of 10 days I was feeling pretty bad and ended up having a magic tournament I'll never forget.

Anyways, hope you are all safe and well.
georgiapeach

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #167 on: Today at 12:47:50 AM
Covid is no joke Declive. Glad you came through it so well.

Really proud of you! That would have a been a great tournament to see! And how special to share that with your brother.

Thank you for the update, always lovely to hear your news!
