It's been a while since I've last talked here.



Covid hit me hard like a month ago. And I'm in a pretty athletic and lean shape.



By the 3rd day, I was almost fainting, could barely stand up on my feet as I was getting medications for me and my mother at the pharmacy.



Luckily, we got out.



Tested Negative the following week. One day later, we travelled to Blumenau to see my brother. I had to play the Valle Cup (Padel Tournament) with him.



Went to the Cardiologist before the tournament. Everything was fine with me.



We played the tournament all the way to the Final, where we lost a close one (7/5, 1/6, 8-10). Runner Up!



Crazy. In a matter of 10 days I was feeling pretty bad and ended up having a magic tournament I'll never forget.



Anyways, hope you are all safe and well.