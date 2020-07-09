« previous next »
Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #125 on: July 09, 2020, 02:42:05 PM
Jacksonville is a mess; we're in the top three cities in the country for new cases, and Florida is approaching New York levels of new daily cases, 3 months later  :groan:

DeSantis celebrated too soon, now we're in scramble mode. To make matters worse, the Republican National Convention is coming, and between our two Republican Senators, Republican Governor, Republican Representative, and Republican Mayor, it seems no one's willing to break ranks and question the merits of a physical convention. Not to mention the rush that comes with a convention that's actively being planned over the course of two months- some precautions may be hastily planned. I'm worried this is going to spread the disease even more- people may say that those worried can just stay home, but convention vendors may not have a choice if their paychecks are on the line. Definitely in a worried state.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #126 on: July 09, 2020, 03:01:52 PM
Two weeks after Trumps failed rally in Tulsa, theres been a spike in COVID19 cases in that area.
A number of people with the White House, the Trump campaign, and law enforcement, including Donald Trump, Jr., girlfreind (a campaign official) tested positive at or since that rally.
In Mississippi, a number of legislators who convened to repeal the law over the state flag have tested positive for COVID19. And in Texas, the mayor of Houston cancelled the state GOP convention from convening in person due to the rapid spike of cases there. Other cities in Rexas are also having spikes, along with Arizona and Florida. And coincidentally, these were three states that were among the earliest to reopen.
Here in Iowa, theres been a steadily increasing new spike in cases, but the governor is refusing to allow local officials to imposed mandatory mask requirements. The governor in Florida is also trying to prohibit a mask requirement, but several countries in Florida have home rule status, which means they have rights under the state constitution that allow such requirements to be imposed.
So there is absolutely no coordination nationally or within a number of states as to protective measures at this point.
One estimate I saw reported a couple of days ago is the without mask requirements across the US, there could be a death toll of 200,000 by Election Day.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #127 on: July 09, 2020, 06:42:57 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on July 09, 2020, 02:42:05 PM
Jacksonville is a mess; we're in the top three cities in the country for new cases, and Florida is approaching New York levels of new daily cases, 3 months later  :groan:

DeSantis celebrated too soon, now we're in scramble mode. To make matters worse, the Republican National Convention is coming, and between our two Republican Senators, Republican Governor, Republican Representative, and Republican Mayor, it seems no one's willing to break ranks and question the merits of a physical convention. Not to mention the rush that comes with a convention that's actively being planned over the course of two months- some precautions may be hastily planned. I'm worried this is going to spread the disease even more- people may say that those worried can just stay home, but convention vendors may not have a choice if their paychecks are on the line. Definitely in a worried state.

I feel you bookworm. We had 15k positive tests today in FL and a record number of deaths. 15k is far higher than even the worst days in NY and there are no signs of slowing down. Down by me in Miami we've had a 20% positive test rate for a few weeks now, and they want to open schools in a month?!?!

My aunt is a pre school teacher and they opened up her school for summer camp at the beginning of June. One teacher tested positive within a day or two of opening and they didn't do anything about it until a few days later when 5 or 6 more teachers tested positive including my aunt and ended up closing the school camp after being open for just a week. Probably came in with a kid and spread to probably a 100+ people through the other kids. Sure the kids are probably all fine but are their parents and families? What do they think will happen if they open up schools in 5 weeks?

It's scary. The scariest part isn't even the virus, its the willful ignorance and lack of care or action from our state government. Luckily our local government is attempting to put in as much a lockdown as possible but that doesn't sound like the case for Jacksonville. We also aren't planning to have people from all over the country fly in for a convention in a few weeks.

Hang in there Bookworm, it's a scary time in this state.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #128 on: July 09, 2020, 07:10:51 PM
Quote from: Declive on June 21, 2020, 08:09:29 PM
My just had its first death. Pelotas was the largest city in Brazil without a death yet. And today we had our first one.

We're controlling things, fine, but i wonder...

...have we gone to the lockdown too early? Now we're at peak and sadly everyone has to go back to work for their lives...
...and at the same time, so far we had a low number of cases BECAUSE we shut down too early.

Tough spot to be on.

Here where i live we just got a new "boom" of cases for the 1st time.
6 deaths already now. More than 300 cases. One of my best friends is a doctor of the Marine. He caught it but feels fine.

Brazil lives no perspective of improvement whatsoever.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #129 on: July 09, 2020, 07:51:54 PM
Some unexplained pneumonia cases are found in Kazakhstan. It's said that its fatality rate is much higher than that of COVID-19.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #130 on: July 15, 2020, 09:03:23 PM
Coping here in the UK! Its been a difficult past few months but now with the country starting to reopen it does feel like some things are happening a tad too late (e.g. mandatory face coverings in shops from the 24th July, 4 months after the pandemic really started) but fortunately numbers coming down.

Personally its been difficult as unfortunately I lost a family member due to Covid-19 who I was very close to which was sad, and the funeral that followed at the time during much stricter lockdown restrictions were definitely very weird, but its good to see that at least for now it does look like were dragging our heels towards the end of it (until a potentially inevitable second wave comes about later on this year)
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #131 on: July 16, 2020, 02:41:00 AM
I'm so very sorry MrDS for your loss. This is such a horrible time and I can only imagine the pain of losing a family member to this disease. I'll be holding you and your family in my heart and prayers.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #132 on: July 16, 2020, 11:14:03 AM
Thank you very much Peach, hope everything is well your end too. I imagine the current overall situation in the States it's looking like it's slowly getting worse before it gets better.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #133 on: July 16, 2020, 12:32:03 PM
I'm sorry about it, MrDS!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #134 on: July 16, 2020, 12:40:03 PM
I'm deeply sorry for your loss, MrDS. Please accept my sincere condolences. :(
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #135 on: July 16, 2020, 05:50:02 PM
Thank you guys, hope you're all keeping safe  :ghug:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #136 on: August 05, 2020, 01:54:49 AM
We can only hope "on leave" means "resignation" <3

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8594839/Shock-Victorias-Chief-Health-Officer-Brett-Sutton-QUITS.html

Can the Victorian government be the next to "take leave"?  :2hearts:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #137 on: August 05, 2020, 02:06:51 AM
At least use a news source other than Daily Mail. Their ads are overzealous and invasive anyway.

On other hand, it's possible that Indonesia have reached +1 million cases in relation to asymptomatic cases and people are beginning to care less about the issue.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #138 on: August 05, 2020, 03:11:27 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on August 05, 2020, 02:06:51 AM
On other hand, it's possible that Indonesia have reached +1 million cases in relation to asymptomatic cases and people are beginning to care less about the issue.

Yeah, it's sad to see what happen now in Indonesia. Some people are already starting to go back to the office, which causing new clusters appear in some office buildings.

Some are also don't want to be tested because they are afraid that if they are tested positive then they have to self-quarantine, thus making them unable to work for money (some of them are market vendors or workers who get their salary in daily period). Basically, there's this dilemma for some of either prioritizing your health or your financial condition.

Also because Indonesia is a pretty religious country, some people are already started going to church every Sunday or mosque to pray but still with the social distancing applied. These people usually have the mindset of "Your life is in God's hands. So if you're dead it's because of God's plan, not because of the disease", which is really hard to prohibit them from going to church or mosque.

There are also false claims with the discovery of so-called COVID-19 medicines from some public figures (even from a fake expert a couple of days ago). Those so-called medicine are actually some kind of herbal mix that they claim to cure the disease.

Even my colleague once said that: "There are already millions of people recovered from the virus in the world, so there must be some kind of medicine already exist that cures them. Why the hospitals not just publish to the public what medicine they used to cure the victims?" I really don't know how to respond to that.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #139 on: August 05, 2020, 03:32:33 AM
Quote from: Kamineko
Basically, there's this dilemma for some of either prioritizing your health or your financial condition.

That's sadly the exact place where most of the world is today.
Money is not worth any life. But without Money, lots of lives will be lost...
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #140 on: August 05, 2020, 03:36:39 AM
Just a warning on how things spread (even though i know Brazil is late to the party...)
My city has a population of like 400.000 people. COVID19 was slow to get here.

The 1st of July we had 200 confirmed cases.
The 1st of August we had +1000 confirmed cases.

Do not joke with the disease. It is real.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #141 on: August 06, 2020, 10:44:59 AM
Be wise and be safe Declive. Don't take chances. :kuss:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #142 on: August 08, 2020, 11:56:32 PM
MV Wakashio: Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship leaks oil

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-53702877

I really feel bad, Mauritius is one of my favorite destinations.
Their economy already badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to travel restrictions, as the country relies heavily in tourism.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #143 on: August 09, 2020, 12:47:12 AM
Were seeing what was feared with reopening of elementary and secondary schools across the US in a number of states. There are positive test results among students on their first day, if not their first week, and schools are having to close back down.

Update Sunday August 9th:

One high school in Georgia where two students posted images on social media and were suspended from the school, has now reported positive test results for more than one person. US student and medical privacy laws dont allow names to be disclosed.

Update Sunday evening August 9th:

That high school in Georgia has now decided to shift to virtual learning for an indeterminate time.

Theres been some brighter spots at some universities especially those with health care systems attached. Theyre able to enforce very strict bubble guidelines for students to even return to campus, and frequent testing with the means to isolate students, faculty or staff if theres a positive result, and finding ways for student-athletes to practice for their fall season. Most major division 1 conferences are playing a schedule mostly or completely within each conferences while most other leagues and conferences are cancelling fall sports schedules or at least postponing the games until spring 2021.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #144 on: Today at 12:20:04 AM
This is seriously scary and will have diabolical consequences for my state if this legislation passed. Any politician who votes for the extension of these dictatorial powers may as well be voting to erode democracy as we know it. The power has gone to the Premier's head

https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/premier-extends-victorias-state-of-emergency-by-18-months-c-1260869
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #145 on: Today at 12:25:38 AM
In other news:
Coronavirus update: Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci praises Australia's COVID-19 response

"When we talk about who did it right, Australia always comes up as one of the countries that has done it right," Dr. Fauci said.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #146 on: Today at 01:05:39 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 12:20:04 AM
This is seriously scary and will have diabolical consequences for my state if this legislation passed. Any politician who votes for the extension of these dictatorial powers may as well be voting to erode democracy as we know it. The power has gone to the Premier's head

https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/premier-extends-victorias-state-of-emergency-by-18-months-c-1260869

sir all it means is that *providing the pandemic continues* that the government can continue to implement a state of emergency unless of course you think we are not currently in a pandemic?
