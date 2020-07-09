On other hand, it's possible that Indonesia have reached +1 million cases in relation to asymptomatic cases and people are beginning to care less about the issue.



Yeah, it's sad to see what happen now in Indonesia. Some people are already starting to go back to the office, which causing new clusters appear in some office buildings.Some are also don't want to be tested because they are afraid that if they are tested positive then they have to self-quarantine, thus making them unable to work for money (some of them are market vendors or workers who get their salary in daily period). Basically, there's this dilemma for some of either prioritizing your health or your financial condition.Also because Indonesia is a pretty religious country, some people are already started going to church every Sunday or mosque to pray but still with the social distancing applied. These people usually have the mindset of "Your life is in God's hands. So if you're dead it's because of God's plan, not because of the disease", which is really hard to prohibit them from going to church or mosque.There are also false claims with the discovery of so-called COVID-19 medicines from some public figures (even from a fake expert a couple of days ago). Those so-called medicine are actually some kind of herbal mix that they claim to cure the disease.Even my colleague once said that: "There are already millions of people recovered from the virus in the world, so there must be some kind of medicine already exist that cures them. Why the hospitals not just publish to the public what medicine they used to cure the victims?" I really don't know how to respond to that.