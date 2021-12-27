Update from Argentina:



It's been a long time reporting, sorry.



The third wave hit us really hard, specially in the first three weeks of January with number of cases counted over one hundred thousand every day. Also the number of deaths is still in similar numbers to the second wave. Only good thing was that the ICU occupation in the whole country has barely passed the 50 %, what is seen as a effect of the vaccination program mostly. Omicron has becoming the dominant variant during the wave with a small part of Delta variant cases still detected.



A decrease in the number of cases almost to the half of the numbers of January has been reposted in the last ten days.