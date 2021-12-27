Update from Argentina:



The number of cases have suddenly increased in the last week in similar levels to those we had during the second wave.



The authorities have stated that we're in the middle of the third wave of cases, and both Delta and Omicron variants are circulating in the country. However, and despite the high number of positive cases detected in the last week the occupation in the Intensive Care units in the whole country remains around the 35 % only and the number of daily deaths until now are less than 50.