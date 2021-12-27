New restrictions for the foreigner visitors have been announced to enter the country on December 30th:



Negative PCR made within the 72 hours before to the beginning of the travel.



Also an affidavit provided by Migrations where it must be certificated that there's no observations from the traveler's medical authorities. This includes a medical discharge if the person has suffered the infection during the previous 90 days of entering the country - including the corresponding positive PCR -.



Certificate proving that the person have complete the full vaccination scheme according to the respective country's directives.



A COVID-19 health insurance covering hospitalization, isolation and / or medical transfer services, for those who are positive cases, suspects or close contacts.