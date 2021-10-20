« previous next »
Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #400 on: October 20, 2021, 12:15:40 AM »
As a personal note, I was able to get my Pfizer booster on Monday as well as my flu shot. No lines even at the end of the pharmacys day, which I hadnt expected. As was the case in February March, I have some fatigue and stiffness in the one arm, and thats it. Im going to bed several hours earlier that normal. Meanwhile, no reaction to the flu shot, which went in the other arm. (Thats getting close to 40 years.)

Some unvaccinated folks are being subjected to employer penalties for not getting vaccinated by a deadline. The football coaching staff at Washingtom aState University, including the head coach and three assistant coaches were let go. A notable death from Covid-19 was reported thupis weekend. Formwer Secretary of State and apRet, Gen. Colin Powell died from complications  related to his suffering from a blood cancer Ann
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #401 on: October 20, 2021, 04:41:56 PM »
The US Food and Drug Administration has formally approved the use of booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and is permitting any of the three vaccines to be used for booster shots (mix and match)
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #402 on: October 26, 2021, 03:49:00 PM »
An advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended approval of the Pfizer vaccine at a one-third dosage for use with children ages 5 through 11. Its just the first step.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/26/health/covid-19-young-kids-vaccine-fda-discussion/index.html
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2209
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #403 on: November 01, 2021, 10:01:53 AM »
Global COVID-19 deaths have now exceeded to 5 million since the pandemic began less than 2 years ago.

Link: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/covid-s-global-death-toll-now-tops-5-million-n1282838
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11720
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #404 on: November 01, 2021, 10:14:40 AM »
Update from Argentina:

Borders are no longer closed to foreign visitors effective today as was announced in September, and following the requirements informed in my posts from 9/21/2021 and 10/01/21.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52454
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #405 on: November 01, 2021, 09:47:56 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on November 01, 2021, 10:14:40 AM
Update from Argentina:

Borders are no longer closed to foreign visitors effective today as was announced in September, and following the requirements informed in my posts from 9/21/2021 and 10/01/21.


Wonderful news!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #406 on: November 02, 2021, 07:36:41 PM »
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on making the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine available to children aged 5to 11, effective immediately.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/02/health/covid-19-vaccine-children-acip/index.html
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #407 on: November 09, 2021, 07:55:14 PM »
Pfizer is now planning to seek emergency use authorization to provide Covid-19 vaccine boosters to all adults 18 and over.

Heres the story from the Associated Press. Ia their app.

Quote

BY LAURAN NEERGAARD
Yesterday
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.

Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine since September. But the Food and Drug Administration has said it would move quickly to expand boosters to younger ages if warranted.

Pfizer is submitting early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that its time to further expand the booster campaign.

While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

Pfizers new study concluded a booster could restore protection against symptomatic infection to about 95%, even as the extra-contagious delta variant was surging. Side effects were similar to those seen with the companys first two shots.

A median of 11 months after their last Pfizer vaccination, trial participants were given either a third dose or a dummy shot. Researchers tracked any infections that occurred at least a week later, and so far have counted five cases of symptomatic COVID-19 among booster recipients compared to 109 cases among people who got dummy shots.

The Biden administration had originally envisioned boosters for all adults, but faced a stinging setback in September when the FDAs scientific advisers rejected extra Pfizer doses for everyone. The panel wasnt convinced that young healthy people needed another dose, particularly when most of the worlds population remains unvaccinated, and instead recommended boosters just for certain groups  one of a series of decisions about extra doses for all of the three vaccines used in the U.S.

The current rules: People who initially received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations are eligible for a booster six months later if theyre 65 or older, or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Because the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine hasnt proven as effective as its two-dose competitors, any J&J recipient can get a booster at least two months later.

Also, anyone eligible for a booster doesnt have to stick with their initial vaccination type and can get a different companys vaccine, whats called mixing and matching.

About 194 million Americans are fully vaccinated. Under todays policies, authorities already estimated about 2 of every 3 vaccinated adults could qualify for a booster within the next few months. Many who dont meet the criteria often score an extra shot because many vaccine providers dont check qualifications.

FDA spokeswoman Alison Hunt said the agency would review Pfizers application as expeditiously as possible, but would not set a timeline for a decision. She also said the FDA hasnt yet decided whether to convene its panel of outside experts to vet the data.

If the FDA authorizes Pfizers request for expanded boosters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then will make recommendations for how to use them.

Globally, boosters also are a hodge-podge. Some countries restrict them to older or medically fragile people while others have few restrictions. Israel, for example, has allowed Pfizer boosters for anyone 12 and older. Canadas health regulator on Tuesday authorized Pfizer boosters for people 18 and older.

« Last Edit: November 10, 2021, 12:06:07 AM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Mandoli

  • hahahaha NO!
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6054
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #408 on: November 10, 2021, 11:54:51 AM »
US opening borders to international travelers:

Quote
Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age.

The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.

Link: US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions [AP]
Logged
I thought that when we fought, I was to blame
Now I know you play a different game
I've seen you dance with danger; still wanting more
Add another number to the score

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #409 on: November 19, 2021, 09:31:13 AM »
The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved an expansion of the emergency use authorization for booster shots using the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults 18 years old or older. This follows studies indicating that the effectiveness of the initial vaccinations decline after about six months.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/19/health/covid-vaccine-boosters-fda-cdc/index.html
« Last Edit: November 20, 2021, 01:50:23 AM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11720
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #410 on: November 24, 2021, 07:27:16 AM »
Update from Argentina:

It was announced by the Health authorities that all the persons that completed the vaccination scheme will need to receive a third shot around six months later from the moment of receiving the second dose. Priority for this will have the risk groups and those of age 50 and higher that were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #411 on: November 25, 2021, 05:40:08 PM »
A new variant has emerged, identified as B.1.1.529, in South Africa containing a multitude of mutations that has started spreading rapidly in Southern Africa and has been detected in Hong Kong. A technical working group of the World Health Organization is scheduled to meet Friday, November 26, and may determine it is serious enough to be assigned a Greek letter name.

https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-science-health-africa-public-health-2b15d77e29c2607d4686e059e3313391

Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2209
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #412 on: November 25, 2021, 07:15:22 PM »
In addition, Europe is become the COVID-19 epicenter once again as cases have risen. Austria had already imposed a full lockdown since earlier this week and vaccinations will be mandatory by February. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary, Slovakia have spiking number of cases.

Link: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/04/who-europe-is-once-again-at-the-epicenter-of-the-covid-pandemic.html
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 71
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #413 on: November 26, 2021, 01:10:01 PM »
Belgium, South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, and Israel all have cases of the Omicron variant, previously B.1.1.529, and its believed to be 500% more infectious than the Delta variant.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsweek.com/new-covid-variant-possibly-500-percent-more-infectious-delta-1653596%3famp=1

Edit: While first discovered in South Africa Botswana it should be noted that the Israeli cases came from travelers who recently returned from Malawi and the Belgian case came from a traveler who recently returned Egypt.
« Last Edit: November 26, 2021, 04:47:00 PM by H_E_L_L_O »
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #414 on: November 26, 2021, 02:47:56 PM »
It should be noted that the cases in Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel all involved travelers from Southern Africa where the Omicron Variant was first detected.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 71
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 AM »
The UK has officially reported 2 cases of the Omicron variant with Germany, the Czech Republic, and Australia investigating possible cases.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/live/2021/11/27/world/covid-omicron-variant-news.amp.html

Germany confirmed 2 cases of the omicron variant.
Italy has now identified a omicron variant case.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:16:24 PM by H_E_L_L_O »
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4118
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:23:46 AM »
Hong Kong has reported two cases currently in quarantine as travelers arriving in Hong Kong for a mandatory two week quarantine.
Expect more reports in the coming days as samples are tested, sequenced, and the Omicron Variant is identified in such samples.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:53 AM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers
