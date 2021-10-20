« previous next »
October 20, 2021, 12:15:40 AM
As a personal note, I was able to get my Pfizer booster on Monday as well as my flu shot. No lines even at the end of the pharmacys day, which I hadnt expected. As was the case in February March, I have some fatigue and stiffness in the one arm, and thats it. Im going to bed several hours earlier that normal. Meanwhile, no reaction to the flu shot, which went in the other arm. (Thats getting close to 40 years.)

Some unvaccinated folks are being subjected to employer penalties for not getting vaccinated by a deadline. The football coaching staff at Washingtom aState University, including the head coach and three assistant coaches were let go. A notable death from Covid-19 was reported thupis weekend. Formwer Secretary of State and apRet, Gen. Colin Powell died from complications  related to his suffering from a blood cancer Ann
October 20, 2021, 04:41:56 PM
The US Food and Drug Administration has formally approved the use of booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and is permitting any of the three vaccines to be used for booster shots (mix and match)
October 26, 2021, 03:49:00 PM
An advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended approval of the Pfizer vaccine at a one-third dosage for use with children ages 5 through 11. Its just the first step.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/26/health/covid-19-young-kids-vaccine-fda-discussion/index.html
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:01:53 AM »
Global COVID-19 deaths have now exceeded to 5 million since the pandemic began less than 2 years ago.

Link: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/covid-s-global-death-toll-now-tops-5-million-n1282838
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:14:40 AM »
Update from Argentina:

Borders are no longer closed to foreign visitors effective today as was announced in September, and following the requirements informed in my posts from 9/21/2021 and 10/01/21.
