Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Today at 12:15:40 AM
As a personal note, I was able to get my Pfizer booster on Monday as well as my flu shot. No lines even at the end of the pharmacys day, which I hadnt expected. As was the case in February March, I have some fatigue and stiffness in the one arm, and thats it. Im going to bed several hours earlier that normal. Meanwhile, no reaction to the flu shot, which went in the other arm. (Thats getting close to 40 years.)

Some unvaccinated folks are being subjected to employer penalties for not getting vaccinated by a deadline. The football coaching staff at Washingtom aState University, including the head coach and three assistant coaches were let go. A notable death from Covid-19 was reported thupis weekend. Formwer Secretary of State and apRet, Gen. Colin Powell died from complications  related to his suffering from a blood cancer Ann
-- theschnauzers
