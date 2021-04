The French Survivor just finished filming. The crew used a cruise ship as their base/Apparently all went well!So it is POSSIBLE...The filming in Taha'a thus mobilized nearly 300 people for more than a month. 200 people for the filming and production team, and nearly one hundred local partners who took part in the entire organization and setting up of the game. "The mayors of the municipalities of Uturoa and Taha ' have told us that it was a great breath of fresh air for the population of these islands with the difficult context that we know today, ”explained Alexia Laroche-Joubert.<>