Production on Survivor US has been further delayed with filming for seasons 41 and 42 in Fiji rumoured to be out until April-July 2021.Due to the Fijian governments new COVID-19 safety measures, the countrys borders remain closed to most non-citizens. Nadi International Airport is also closed to commercial airlines and a Bula Bubble proposal with New Zealand and Australia is yet to get off the ground.Shifting the series seems unlikely given the Fijian government provides big incentives to producers and with pre-production on season 41 having taken place from January April, many of the props and equipment are already in place.Survivor also has a 400+ production team, including many Australians in high priority roles. But the ban on travel could limit any inclusion, if not deemed as essential.What this means to the Australian series (assuming it is correct) is also unclear. There has been some chatter around shooting domestically, but Fiji remains the favoured destination for the same reasons as the US.
