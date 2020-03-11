The French Survivor just finished filming. The crew used a cruise ship as their base/
Apparently all went well!
So it is POSSIBLE...https://www.tahiti-infos.com/Le-Koh-Lanta-de-Taha-a-est-dans-la-boite_a196323.html
The filming in Taha'a thus mobilized nearly 300 people for more than a month. 200 people for the filming and production team, and nearly one hundred local partners who took part in the entire organization and setting up of the game. "The mayors of the municipalities of Uturoa and Taha ' have told us that it was a great breath of fresh air for the population of these islands with the difficult context that we know today, ”explained Alexia Laroche-Joubert.
<<A team of 300 people who therefore lived for more than a month in a health bubble. In particular, a cruise ship was dispatched to Uturoa to accommodate the whole team. An essential means to ensure the good performance of the shoot. "As soon as we had people with the coronavirus in our team, the shooting stops and a Koh-Lanta shoot that stops is a shoot that is canceled", exclaimed Denis Brogniart . "It is for this reason that we opted for an accommodation option concentrated on a cruise ship with people who have been tested at least three times. It is this rigor, this health protocol that allowed us to go after 40 days without having any case of Covid. ">>