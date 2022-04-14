As a Quebec resident, I hope our mask mandates stay in place. And for the racers, I suspect they will do what the American version did and try to focus on more sparsely populated centres, and requiring masks for up close communication, even if there are no mask mandates in the province at that time. The Ontario cases have skyrocketed upon removal of the mask mandates, and it would be too risky for production to have half their teams go down with positive tests while racing.
Merci, countryman from the other side of the nation.