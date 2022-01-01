« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)  (Read 74069 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #100 on: January 01, 2022, 11:49:24 AM »
So.... New Year! What are we thinking....

I feel like they could totally do a Domestic season, I mean Australia did it and US was able to film in 6 different countries.
I really want another season this year... It's been two summers now without it, i feel if they don't do it this year... The show might be dead for good :(
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #101 on: January 07, 2022, 01:21:32 PM »
Quote from: stunami on January 01, 2022, 11:49:24 AM
So.... New Year! What are we thinking....

I feel like they could totally do a Domestic season, I mean Australia did it and US was able to film in 6 different countries.
I really want another season this year... It's been two summers now without it, i feel if they don't do it this year... The show might be dead for good :(


I think its still too early to say, but if they want to aim for filming circa April/May, things need to change drastically. Ontario is going into lockdown again due to omicron, and many universities are returning to online classes for at least the first two weeks of this upcoming semester (include my own University of New Brunswick).
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3130
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:51:21 AM »
I don't think it's as restrictive as when this first started, where you had to self-isolate for crossing any provincial border. But yeah, if it's still bad in late April through May, it's probably off again this year. Or at least, they'll stay away from the heavily populated cities (no Toronto area, and limited Alberta. They've had outbreaks about as bad as Ontario). That's what Australia did.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:25:18 PM »
I really think they could do a season, but maybe film a 3-4 weeks later than usual? They always start end of April, but I would wait until end of May/Early June (Covid has been better during June/July/August the last two years).

They could do 3-4 legs out West (depending of the cases in Vancouver, it would be our 'big city' leg of the season) and have 2 legs self-driving in Northern BC (and maybe even a self-driving stop in the Yukon?)

Maybe 2-3 legs in the prairies, and then 2-3 legs in the Maritimes (unless they are still a bubble like last year)
Hell, even a leg in QC would work if it's not in Montreal or QC city, the cases outside of those two cities are not that bad. Would be the time to do a good leg in Gaspésie!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 