I really think they could do a season, but maybe film a 3-4 weeks later than usual? They always start end of April, but I would wait until end of May/Early June (Covid has been better during June/July/August the last two years).



They could do 3-4 legs out West (depending of the cases in Vancouver, it would be our 'big city' leg of the season) and have 2 legs self-driving in Northern BC (and maybe even a self-driving stop in the Yukon?)



Maybe 2-3 legs in the prairies, and then 2-3 legs in the Maritimes (unless they are still a bubble like last year)

Hell, even a leg in QC would work if it's not in Montreal or QC city, the cases outside of those two cities are not that bad. Would be the time to do a good leg in Gaspésie!