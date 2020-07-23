« previous next »
Peking Express International

lemurio

Re: Peking Express International
July 23, 2020, 05:11:55 AM
After 8 seasons in the Italian public broadcaster RaiDue, Pechino Express leaves the channel and the next seasons will be produced by Sky Italia under a new name, Pekin Express, similar to the one used in France and Spain.
georgiapeach

Re: Peking Express International
July 23, 2020, 09:25:53 AM
Thanks Sazit! Keep us posted and if you ever see links to watch please MESSAGE me.
georgiapeach

Re: Peking Express International
August 11, 2020, 01:58:21 PM
Where does this stand now? With Covid?
lemurio

Re: Peking Express International
September 04, 2020, 11:18:37 AM
Hi, unfortunately I have not any link, as I usually try to watch each episode as they are airing using VPN, but there are some episodes available on YouTube. I think they are mainly the French (Pékin Express) and the Dutch/Flemish (Peking Express).


About the current situation of the format in most cases I guess it stays on hold until all this coronamadness at least gets a bit better, but I have some fresh news coming from France. There have been reports in French newspapers saying that their version will resume the filming before 2020 ends, but they will change their original planned route, so they will not visit neither Ethiopia nor Dubai. It is expected they will maintain the 3 episodes filmed in Uganda just before the global craziness of March, and the rest of the season will be filmed in other countries.

It has not been announced which these countries will be, but well, I think we can forget about the Americas and Asia due to the cases amount and quarantines or entrance prohibition for foreigners and Africa and Middle East as they are changing the route. So, will we see the first European route in the history of the format? Maybe through the formet Soviet countries in the East of the continent?
lemurio

Re: Peking Express International
September 05, 2020, 07:22:57 AM
According to a Greek government's report three episodes will be filmed in the Mediterranean country. Some of the cities that will be visited are Ilia, Tribaka, Meteora and Athens, where the second episode will finish and the third one will start.

The filming is scheduled to take place this month.

As they were able to film 3 episodes in Uganda in March and they will film these 3 in Greece, there are 4 episodes more to be filmed in another European country, as the last seasons had 10 steps.

For the moment, in Europe only Hungary has closed again its borders to the rest of the continent, so where will they end the new adapted route? Maybe in Istambul? I will try to discover it in the upcoming days.

I add the Greek document:
https://diavgeia.gov.gr/doc/%CE%A9%CE%94994653%CE%A04-%CE%99%CE%995
lemurio

Re: Peking Express International
September 24, 2020, 10:45:56 AM
Different posts in instagram stories have showed that the filming of Pékin Express 14 is taking place this week in Turkey, visiting places as Antayla, Pamukkele and Cappadocia. It is expected to finish the production in Istambul.
freds

Re: Peking Express International
October 13, 2020, 07:12:53 AM
An update about the next season of pekin express in France. A team got a car accident with another car during the filming in Turkey around 2 weeks ago. The driver of the other car is died and the teams member are injured and forfeit for the race. https://www.ouest-france.fr/medias/television/pekin-express-un-grave-accident-de-la-route-fait-un-mort-et-plusieurs-blesses-le-tournage-interrompu-6996767
georgiapeach

Re: Peking Express International
October 13, 2020, 08:09:45 AM
Quote from: freds on October 13, 2020, 07:12:53 AM
An update about the next season of pekin express in France. A team got a car accident with another car during the filming in Turkey around 2 weeks ago. The driver of the other car is died and the teams member are injured and forfeit for the race. https://www.ouest-france.fr/medias/television/pekin-express-un-grave-accident-de-la-route-fait-un-mort-et-plusieurs-blesses-le-tournage-interrompu-6996767

So very sorry to hear this. Thanks for letting us know.
freds

Re: Peking Express International
February 02, 2021, 09:54:01 AM
The season premiere of the new season of Pekin Express (French edition) will be broadcast on February 23th. We will visit Uganda, Greece and Turkey.
georgiapeach

Re: Peking Express International
February 02, 2021, 01:30:38 PM
Quote from: freds on February 02, 2021, 09:54:01 AM
The season premiere of the new season of Pekin Express (French edition) will be broadcast on February 23th. We will visit Uganda, Greece and Turkey.

Thank you freds!
lemurio

Re: Peking Express International
August 15, 2021, 09:51:24 AM
I bring some updates from different countries:

- Romanian 4th season will premiere next September. They have followed the Emperor's Route across Turkey, Georgia, Jordan and Israel. Filming took place from May to July. Originally it was planned to visit Azerbaijan too, but it is not confirmed why they finally skipped it form the route. Maybe due to covid or to war situation with Armenia?

- French 15th season has been selecting the contestants and the uzbek national news agency reported that the show will film 4 episodes next September visiting Nukus, Khiva, Bukhara, Samarkand, Tashkent, Kokand and Namangan. It is unknown which countries will also be visited, but I guess we can confirm that the route followed is inspired by the legendary Silk route. If I had to bet, I would choose Kyrgyzstan for sure and probably Kazakhstan as the next steps, but we will see. Tomorrow filming begins in Kyrgyzstan, where they will be travelling until 2 September filming 2 episodes. Then, they will cross Uzbekistan filming 4 stages before flying to Jordan and Dubai, where the route will end as it was originally planned last season before they were forced to change the route when all the pandemic crazyness began.

- Italian 9th season is also getting ready for production this Autumn (it is said that they will film between September and October) and they will do in a new channel, Sky Italy, after 8 season in the public broadcaster RaiDue changing the show's name from Pechino Express to Pekin Express. It is confirmed that the route will cross the Middle East, and reports say that it will be though Israel, Jordan and Dubai.

- Czech broadcaster TV Nova is preparing its first season under the title of Asijský Expres. The casting process is now open. They plan to follow the Dragon Route (Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand), filming will depend on the Covid situation in SE Asia.

- Greek channels Ant1 and Star seem to be fighting to get the rights to air the first season in the Hellenic Republic. National media said that the idea is to air the show in the second half of the season, Spring 2022 maybe?
freds

Re: Peking Express International
January 27, 2022, 05:36:44 AM
Pekin Express 2022 will be broadcast on February 10th. The road is Kirghizistan, Uzbekistan, Jordan and Dubai.
lemurio

Re: Peking Express International
August 28, 2022, 03:32:18 PM
This Summer there has been a special celebrity season in France, making it the 16th season. It was exclusively filmed in Sri Lanka (before the protests). As a fun fact, one of the contestants was a former First Lady of France.

This week begins filming the 17th French season. The route will be back in South America, traveling from La Paz to Rio de Janeiro through Paraguay. It will be probably aired in March as previous years.

In Autumn it will be broadcasted the 5th Romanian season, this time as America Express, from Queretaro City in Mexico to Cartagena de Indias in Colombia, visiting Guatemala in between. Also, there will be a new adaptation, in Greece, with a route through Cambodia, Laos and Thailand towards Bangkok.

After a few years, Hungary and Poland get back the franchise. Hungary will be from Aqaba to Tashkent, with episodes filmed in Jordan, Turkey, Georgia and Uzbekistan. The Polish one will be filmed in October in Turkey, Georgia and Uzbekistan, and it will be aired in Spring.

Last Italian season, through Turkey, Uzbekistan, Jordan and UAE, will be broadcasted again, but this time openly, not in the cable channel of the network. Next season is also planned to begin filming next Autumn.
freds

Re: Peking Express International
September 01, 2022, 07:52:24 AM
Quote from: lemurio on August 28, 2022, 03:32:18 PM
This Summer there has been a special celebrity season in France, making it the 16th season. It was exclusively filmed in Sri Lanka (before the protests). As a fun fact, one of the contestants was a former First Lady of France.

This week begins filming the 17th French season. The route will be back in South America, traveling from La Paz to Rio de Janeiro through Paraguay. It will be probably aired in March as previous years.

In Autumn it will be broadcasted the 5th Romanian season, this time as America Express, from Queretaro City in Mexico to Cartagena de Indias in Colombia, visiting Guatemala in between. Also, there will be a new adaptation, in Greece, with a route through Cambodia, Laos and Thailand towards Bangkok.

After a few years, Hungary and Poland get back the franchise. Hungary will be from Aqaba to Tashkent, with episodes filmed in Jordan, Turkey, Georgia and Uzbekistan. The Polish one will be filmed in October in Turkey, Georgia and Uzbekistan, and it will be aired in Spring.

Last Italian season, through Turkey, Uzbekistan, Jordan and UAE, will be broadcasted again, but this time openly, not in the cable channel of the network. Next season is also planned to begin filming next Autumn.

The First Lady was Valerie Trierweiler, the ex wife of François Hollande, French President from 2012 to 2017.

Some news about the next season of Pekin Express in France, the start will be at La Paz, in Bolivia. The season is actually film. They will go at Sucre, Potosi, Uyuni Desert and Tupiza. The next country will be Paraguay and they will enter Brazil by the south and Iguazu Falls. Sao Paulo will also be visit. The final will be at Rio.
freds

Re: Peking Express International
February 15, 2023, 10:36:09 AM
The 17th season of Peking Express in France will be broadcast tomorrow.
georgiapeach

Re: Peking Express International
February 15, 2023, 11:36:10 AM
Thanks freds!
freds

Re: Peking Express International
Today at 05:13:37 AM
The shooting of the 18th season of the french version of Peking Express start in Bali Island, Indonesia today.
