Re: Peking Express International
« Reply #25 on: July 23, 2020, 05:11:55 AM »
After 8 seasons in the Italian public broadcaster RaiDue, Pechino Express leaves the channel and the next seasons will be produced by Sky Italia under a new name, Pekin Express, similar to the one used in France and Spain.
Re: Peking Express International
« Reply #26 on: July 23, 2020, 09:25:53 AM »
Thanks Sazit! Keep us posted and if you ever see links to watch please MESSAGE me.
Re: Peking Express International
« Reply #27 on: August 11, 2020, 01:58:21 PM »
Where does this stand now? With Covid?
Re: Peking Express International
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:18:37 AM »
Hi, unfortunately I have not any link, as I usually try to watch each episode as they are airing using VPN, but there are some episodes available on YouTube. I think they are mainly the French (Pékin Express) and the Dutch/Flemish (Peking Express).


About the current situation of the format in most cases I guess it stays on hold until all this coronamadness at least gets a bit better, but I have some fresh news coming from France. There have been reports in French newspapers saying that their version will resume the filming before 2020 ends, but they will change their original planned route, so they will not visit neither Ethiopia nor Dubai. It is expected they will maintain the 3 episodes filmed in Uganda just before the global craziness of March, and the rest of the season will be filmed in other countries.

It has not been announced which these countries will be, but well, I think we can forget about the Americas and Asia due to the cases amount and quarantines or entrance prohibition for foreigners and Africa and Middle East as they are changing the route. So, will we see the first European route in the history of the format? Maybe through the formet Soviet countries in the East of the continent?
