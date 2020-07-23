« previous next »
Author Topic: Peking Express International  (Read 106042 times)

After 8 seasons in the Italian public broadcaster RaiDue, Pechino Express leaves the channel and the next seasons will be produced by Sky Italia under a new name, Pekin Express, similar to the one used in France and Spain.
Thanks Sazit! Keep us posted and if you ever see links to watch please MESSAGE me.
Where does this stand now? With Covid?
Hi, unfortunately I have not any link, as I usually try to watch each episode as they are airing using VPN, but there are some episodes available on YouTube. I think they are mainly the French (Pékin Express) and the Dutch/Flemish (Peking Express).


About the current situation of the format in most cases I guess it stays on hold until all this coronamadness at least gets a bit better, but I have some fresh news coming from France. There have been reports in French newspapers saying that their version will resume the filming before 2020 ends, but they will change their original planned route, so they will not visit neither Ethiopia nor Dubai. It is expected they will maintain the 3 episodes filmed in Uganda just before the global craziness of March, and the rest of the season will be filmed in other countries.

It has not been announced which these countries will be, but well, I think we can forget about the Americas and Asia due to the cases amount and quarantines or entrance prohibition for foreigners and Africa and Middle East as they are changing the route. So, will we see the first European route in the history of the format? Maybe through the formet Soviet countries in the East of the continent?
According to a Greek government's report three episodes will be filmed in the Mediterranean country. Some of the cities that will be visited are Ilia, Tribaka, Meteora and Athens, where the second episode will finish and the third one will start.

The filming is scheduled to take place this month.

As they were able to film 3 episodes in Uganda in March and they will film these 3 in Greece, there are 4 episodes more to be filmed in another European country, as the last seasons had 10 steps.

For the moment, in Europe only Hungary has closed again its borders to the rest of the continent, so where will they end the new adapted route? Maybe in Istambul? I will try to discover it in the upcoming days.

I add the Greek document:
https://diavgeia.gov.gr/doc/%CE%A9%CE%94994653%CE%A04-%CE%99%CE%995
Different posts in instagram stories have showed that the filming of Pékin Express 14 is taking place this week in Turkey, visiting places as Antayla, Pamukkele and Cappadocia. It is expected to finish the production in Istambul.
An update about the next season of pekin express in France. A team got a car accident with another car during the filming in Turkey around 2 weeks ago. The driver of the other car is died and the teams member are injured and forfeit for the race. https://www.ouest-france.fr/medias/television/pekin-express-un-grave-accident-de-la-route-fait-un-mort-et-plusieurs-blesses-le-tournage-interrompu-6996767
