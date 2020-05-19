Very sad news, but for the first time since the category was first created back in 2003, The Amazing Race will not be a part of the Outstanding Competition Program category at the 2020 Emmy's. Furthermore, The Amazing Race is not nominated in any categories whatsoever either.Obviously the reason for this is because no new season has aired. I'm not sure on the technicalities but season 31, episodes 8-12 aired after the June 1st, 2019 new cycle start date, so I think they could have technically counted for the 2020 Emmys? But maybe not. Either way, those episodes weren't selected.Extremely disappointing but ultimately not surprising. Hopefully The Amazing Race can return to being nominated in the next Emmy's for 2021 for season 32 (and hopefully win).