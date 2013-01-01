« previous next »
I don't have much more info than y'all do.  I think previous plans could be altered.

But I do know we are approaching a YEAR since this started and could easily be 18+ months before they can film. Who knows what will happen? Will the cast be available? Want to continue?  Are the countries they hoped to visit now on lockdown? What countries would welcome us? WIll there ever be self driving ? Will all vehicles/taxis etc be provided? SO many variables.

I am eager to seee how the TAR AUstralia season plays out.

I think our route will be completely reformatted. Too many places are now off-limits.

I think the choices are to continue with same cast (IF AVAILABLE) starting with the next leg.

If not, they can add this remaining cast into the upcoming say... next three races.

There are always alternatives.

Right now we  pretty much KNOW nothing except TPTB want TAR to continue.

So speculate. But please have some reasonably info to base it on. WISHLIST routes go to that thread.

