Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?
Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?

And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.

Veterans (sorted by season):
Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)
Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)
Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)
Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)
Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)
Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)
Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)

(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).
Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?

And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.

Veterans (sorted by season):
Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)
Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)
Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)
Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)
Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)
Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)
Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)

(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).

Gili & Tali on season 8 are not the same people as Tali & Gili on season 7.

Quote from: dorlevy177 on November 28, 2018, 06:12:54 AM

According to this (https://m.pplus.ynet.co.il/Article.aspx?id=5414978), it seems that we have two different Gilly & Tally in each season.
In TARI7, Gilly Vizel and Tally are FF and Gilly is Yarden's mother.
In TARI8, Gilli Algabi & Tali are siblings (MF) and Gilly is a famous israeli stylist .
Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?

And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.

Veterans (sorted by season):
Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)
Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)
Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)
Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)
Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)
Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)
Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)

(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).

Gili & Tali on season 8 are not the same people as Tali & Gili on season 7.

Quote from: dorlevy177 on November 28, 2018, 06:12:54 AM

According to this (https://m.pplus.ynet.co.il/Article.aspx?id=5414978), it seems that we have two different Gilly & Tally in each season.
In TARI7, Gilly Vizel and Tally are FF and Gilly is Yarden's mother.
In TARI8, Gilli Algabi & Tali are siblings (MF) and Gilly is a famous israeli stylist .

Ooooof. Thank you for clarifying! I was a little bit confused since HMLM 7 is currently running.
FINALLY SOME NEWS?!

Sorry, lol. But it feels like they've been sitting on this one as long as CBS on 32. Had a feeling they, too, would bring it out in the fall season.
FINALLY SOME NEWS?!

Sorry, lol. But it feels like they've been sitting on this one as long as CBS on 32. Had a feeling they, too, would bring it out in the fall season.

Some people forgot this one has been ready for almost two years now too.
https://13tv.co.il/mood/the-amazing-race/season-08/teams/

The 6 rookie teams have been revealed.

Michal & Ruthie (FF): cousins & divorcees
Gili & Tali (MF): siblings
Ash & Alis (MF): couple who met on Facebook
Lian & Eviatar (MF): married
Nethanel & Assaf (MM): childhood friends & shirt designers
Shiri & Noga (FF): identical twins

The 6 rookie teams have been revealed.

Michal & Ruthie (FF): cousins & divorcees
Gili & Tali (MF): siblings
Ash & Alis (MF): couple who met on Facebook
Lian & Eviatar (MF): married
Netanel & Assaf (MM): childhood friends & shirt designers
Shiri & Noga (FF): identical twins

Why is it called all stars
Weird how late they revealed the new teams.

Glad there are 3 FF teams and I was wrong about 8 MF teams. Always had a feeling there was one more!
https://13tv.co.il/mood/the-amazing-race/season-08/teams/

The 6 rookie teams have been revealed.

Michal & Ruthie (FF): cousins & divorcees
Gili & Tali (MF): siblings
Ash & Alis (MF): couple who met on Facebook
Lian & Eviatar (MF): married
Netanel & Assaf (MM): childhood friends & shirt designers
Shiri & Noga (FF): identical twins

Why is it called all stars

GOOD QUESTION! My mind when I saw this forum back then would be "Newbies vs. Veterans" or any other thing whatever Survivor called it, oh I remember now "Fans vs. Favorites" ah yes that's the name-

I'm trying to comprehend somehow and yet I'm still confused hmm
There's a team named Gili & Tali, last season there was Tali & Gili (and Gili is Yarden's mother)

When I first read that, I thought they were the seventh returning team, lol.
There's a team named Gili & Tali, last season there was Tali & Gili (and Gili is Yarden's mother)

When I first read that, I thought they were the seventh returning team, lol.

Me too. Then, at first, I refer to them in their full name (Gili & Tali Algabi) so I'll be less confused :D idk will it work~
