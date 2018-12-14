« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
December 14, 2018, 01:59:26 PM
Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
July 25, 2019, 10:16:35 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on December 14, 2018, 01:59:26 PM
Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?

And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.

Veterans (sorted by season):
Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)
Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)
Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)
Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)
Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)
Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)
Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)

(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
July 25, 2019, 10:24:27 AM
Quote from: tatasport on July 25, 2019, 10:16:35 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on December 14, 2018, 01:59:26 PM
Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?

And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.

Veterans (sorted by season):
Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)
Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)
Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)
Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)
Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)
Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)
Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)

(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).

Gili & Tali on season 8 are not the same people as Tali & Gili on season 7.

Quote from: dorlevy177 on November 28, 2018, 06:12:54 AM

According to this (https://m.pplus.ynet.co.il/Article.aspx?id=5414978), it seems that we have two different Gilly & Tally in each season.
In TARI7, Gilly Vizel and Tally are FF and Gilly is Yarden's mother.
In TARI8, Gilli Algabi & Tali are siblings (MF) and Gilly is a famous israeli stylist .
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
July 25, 2019, 10:28:00 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on July 25, 2019, 10:24:27 AM
Quote from: tatasport on July 25, 2019, 10:16:35 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on December 14, 2018, 01:59:26 PM
Veterans:

Shai and shani
Anne and yarden
Ben and ori
Yeal and yosiel
Netta and omer
Vova and ella

Newbies:
Gili and tali
Purple MF (African)
Blue MF (F is blonde)
Blonde FF (via start line)
?
?

And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.

Veterans (sorted by season):
Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)
Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)
Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)
Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)
Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)
Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)
Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)

(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).

Gili & Tali on season 8 are not the same people as Tali & Gili on season 7.

Quote from: dorlevy177 on November 28, 2018, 06:12:54 AM

According to this (https://m.pplus.ynet.co.il/Article.aspx?id=5414978), it seems that we have two different Gilly & Tally in each season.
In TARI7, Gilly Vizel and Tally are FF and Gilly is Yarden's mother.
In TARI8, Gilli Algabi & Tali are siblings (MF) and Gilly is a famous israeli stylist .

Ooooof. Thank you for clarifying! I was a little bit confused since HMLM 7 is currently running.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
Today at 02:51:59 PM
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
Today at 03:16:35 PM
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
Today at 04:13:20 PM
FINALLY SOME NEWS?!

Sorry, lol. But it feels like they've been sitting on this one as long as CBS on 32. Had a feeling they, too, would bring it out in the fall season.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) RACERS/TEAMS
Today at 04:27:56 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 04:13:20 PM
FINALLY SOME NEWS?!

Sorry, lol. But it feels like they've been sitting on this one as long as CBS on 32. Had a feeling they, too, would bring it out in the fall season.

Some people forgot this one has been ready for almost two years now too.
