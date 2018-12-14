Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Veterans:Shai and shaniAnne and yardenBen and oriYeal and yosielNetta and omerVova and ellaNewbies:Gili and taliPurple MF (African)Blue MF (F is blonde)Blonde FF (via start line)??
Quote from: fossil-racer on December 14, 2018, 01:59:26 PMVeterans:Shai and shaniAnne and yardenBen and oriYeal and yosielNetta and omerVova and ellaNewbies:Gili and taliPurple MF (African)Blue MF (F is blonde)Blonde FF (via start line)??And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.Veterans (sorted by season):Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).
According to this (https://m.pplus.ynet.co.il/Article.aspx?id=5414978), it seems that we have two different Gilly & Tally in each season.In TARI7, Gilly Vizel and Tally are FF and Gilly is Yarden's mother.In TARI8, Gilli Algabi & Tali are siblings (MF) and Gilly is a famous israeli stylist .
Quote from: tatasport on July 25, 2019, 10:16:35 AMQuote from: fossil-racer on December 14, 2018, 01:59:26 PMVeterans:Shai and shaniAnne and yardenBen and oriYeal and yosielNetta and omerVova and ellaNewbies:Gili and taliPurple MF (African)Blue MF (F is blonde)Blonde FF (via start line)??And Gili & Tali is in season 7 and racing at the moment so let's update the list. Hope I can read if there are any present photographs for the newbies.Veterans (sorted by season):Shay & Shani (HMLM 4)Vova & Alla (HMLM 4)Yael & Yosiel (HMLM 5)Ben & Ori (HMLM 5)Yarden & Anne (HMLM 6)Omer & Neta (HMLM 6)Gili & Tali (HMLM 7)(as far as I saw, hope I can catch up with reading out the names for the newbies, I need to dig the sightings' thread).Gili & Tali on season 8 are not the same people as Tali & Gili on season 7.Quote from: dorlevy177 on November 28, 2018, 06:12:54 AMAccording to this (https://m.pplus.ynet.co.il/Article.aspx?id=5414978), it seems that we have two different Gilly & Tally in each season.In TARI7, Gilly Vizel and Tally are FF and Gilly is Yarden's mother.In TARI8, Gilli Algabi & Tali are siblings (MF) and Gilly is a famous israeli stylist .
2 Promos for the upcoming season on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CEfD0rKiFwZ/https://www.instagram.com/p/CEe_knfCo4D/
FINALLY SOME NEWS?!Sorry, lol. But it feels like they've been sitting on this one as long as CBS on 32. Had a feeling they, too, would bring it out in the fall season.
https://13tv.co.il/mood/the-amazing-race/season-08/teams/The 6 rookie teams have been revealed.Michal & Ruthie (FF): cousins & divorceesGili & Tali (MF): siblingsAsh & Alis (MF): couple who met on FacebookLian & Eviatar (MF): marriedNetanel & Assaf (MM): childhood friends & shirt designersShiri & Noga (FF): identical twins
