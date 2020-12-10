« previous next »
It's weird how even normal-seeming people like Nathan and Cody were recruited
I just hope TAR listen to what the fans say about this season being extremely boring cause of the alliance giving answers away

the fact that Phil keeps hinting to remind the teams that they need stop helping each others is a glimpse of hope the the show realize there should be a penalty for giving answers away
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 10, 2020, 10:32:35 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 10, 2020, 09:37:07 PM

My take is the one who take the advantage of the loophole(s) isnt the one to blame, but the creator/designer is. 32 season of TAR, and many moments when team helped each other in some tasks even before this season, they should have know better, they should have thought those better. Yes, it is partly because of racers study and research the race too, but honestly, with how many seasons of TAR they have been produced, they should have thought to prevent the loopholes.

I think it goes deeper than that. I just listened to three exit interviews with Gary and DeAngelo.

IMO this is a casting failure.

You have two celebrities who come to a Live Casting Call and say we want to do the race. Neither has SEEN a season.

They are personable and fun and you decide to snap them up. Probably excited to think you will bring in a new crowd of Football Fans. Gary proceeds to binge 10 seasons. DeAngelo does not.

SO you have one team member who literally thinks he is going to see the world.

Is this the Team's fault when things fall apart? Or was this a Casting mistake??

I personally think it was Casting. There are thousands of TEAMS out there waiting to be chosen  INCLUDING ATHLETES WITH MAJOR FOLLOWINGS who also BOTH  know and understand the RACE. AND who would be funny and charming and delightful to watch.

DeAngelo got into something he didn't understand. For most of the race he did stick it out and try his best. BUt they never should have been chosen.

You have fans who appreciate every second of the show. PICK THEM.

/rant

I was surprised to learn they applied to be on the show instead of being recruited. But production recruitment doesnt necessarily contribute to bad teams IMO. We have had Season 30 which 8 out of 11 teams were recruited, but many teams shine its own way, whereas the self-applied firefighters being one of the blend teams, and some of the recruited teams actually played smart and are familiar with the gameplay of TAR.

So I dont think using production recruitment as an excuse for the negative comment of DeAngelo at the mat. It is more like bad emotion management and bad sportsmanship. But then again, the scene was edited and judging from what we see now, DeAngelo has overcome his emotion and now happy to be part of the race family, thats the point we all have to take note with.
On Gary & DeAngelo's podcast, they say they talked to the Beard Bros early on about an alliance before the formation of the Mine Five. DeAngelo said he began to suspect the other Mine Fivers were trying to exclude him and Gary. He said he saw people whispering, but Gary kept telling him that he was being paranoid. At the music challenge, they were both shocked at how blatant the other three teams shut them out. They talked about how they feel like the BBs broke their word.

I'm not a superfan, but I enjoy TAR because I love to travel. Maybe that's why I welcomed DeAngelo's comments. I could understand his heartbreak of being stuck in a hotel without being able to see many of the sights of the amazing cities they visit. Over the years, I've wanted to hear what happened behind the scenes. Teams that hope they can come back to the show or make a career out of reality TV have an incentive to keep their mouths shut. That lessens the reality for me.

Was it a casting mistake? I don't think so. TAR clearly likes to have villains to add to the drama. DeAngelo's comments stirred things up. I watched my first podcast because I was so curious to hear what happened. If he had been grateful at the mat, I (and others) would have let it go.

Off-topic, the high-heeled shoes weren't stilettos. Stiletto heels are thin spikes like stiletto knives.

Can I just say how much I am going to hate having a needle in a haystack task on the final leg?
Quote from: Malcooolm on Yesterday at 09:10:14 PM
Can I just say how much I am going to hate having a needle in a haystack task on the final leg?


You lost me... ???
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:52:29 PM
Quote from: Malcooolm on Yesterday at 09:10:14 PM
Can I just say how much I am going to hate having a needle in a haystack task on the final leg?


You lost me... ???
Searching for the baby charm in the king cakes
