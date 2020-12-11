On Gary & DeAngelo's podcast, they say they talked to the Beard Bros early on about an alliance before the formation of the Mine Five. DeAngelo said he began to suspect the other Mine Fivers were trying to exclude him and Gary. He said he saw people whispering, but Gary kept telling him that he was being paranoid. At the music challenge, they were both shocked at how blatant the other three teams shut them out. They talked about how they feel like the BBs broke their word.



I'm not a superfan, but I enjoy TAR because I love to travel. Maybe that's why I welcomed DeAngelo's comments. I could understand his heartbreak of being stuck in a hotel without being able to see many of the sights of the amazing cities they visit. Over the years, I've wanted to hear what happened behind the scenes. Teams that hope they can come back to the show or make a career out of reality TV have an incentive to keep their mouths shut. That lessens the reality for me.



Was it a casting mistake? I don't think so. TAR clearly likes to have villains to add to the drama. DeAngelo's comments stirred things up. I watched my first podcast because I was so curious to hear what happened. If he had been grateful at the mat, I (and others) would have let it go.



Off-topic, the high-heeled shoes weren't stilettos. Stiletto heels are thin spikes like stiletto knives.



