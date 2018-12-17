Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 15, 2018, 11:38:10 PMThanks SO much gtchili!! Another hinthttps://www.instagram.com/p/Brfg6tPlz8o/
Not sure if anyone cares, but here's a yield in Valparaisohttps://www.instagram.com/p/Bt6cDCWFTOm/Yael/Yossil, Shay/Shani, Neta/Omar and Ben/Ori still in at F7.
The new season is coming soon! Reshet 13 just released few promos for season 8... one of them shows Neta & Omer (season 6) in a new Pit Stop. Does anyone recognize this place? (Seems like a replica of the Eiffel Tower, or maybe we just have a leg in Paris?)
