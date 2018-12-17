« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 17, 2018, 12:59:30 PM
So what is this route so far? The season 8 timeline is empty.

Philippines
Netherlands
Armenia
Chile
Ecuador

I thought Portugal was in there, but maybe that wasn't a stop.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 18, 2018, 08:10:19 AM
Quote from: ZBC Company on December 17, 2018, 10:41:36 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 15, 2018, 11:38:10 PM
Thanks SO much gtchili!!  :hfive:

Another hint
https://www.instagram.com/p/Brfg6tPlz8o/
The starting point of any achievement is passion.
Race for a million
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 18, 2018, 09:43:26 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/BriLHQkF3Lx/

 The brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 19, 2018, 02:39:21 PM
New Zealand is probably next! :conf:

Ron wrote in his facebook page that he was in the land of dwarves (I guess he means Hobbiton).

The green fauna in the last photos is very similar to New Zealand's.

One of the photographers uploaded a landscape photo to her instagram account, and another photographer commented on her photo that "New Zealand is so beautiful to you" - https://www.instagram.com/p/BrgD9-8n-1B/.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 19, 2018, 09:28:30 PM
There was a Yield in Ecuador

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 22, 2018, 12:58:10 PM
After 54 days, filming of HaMerotz LaMillion has wrapped. These guys deserve a break.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrsxxCcABbA/
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 22, 2018, 01:11:53 PM
Last Edit: December 22, 2018, 01:14:58 PM by Xoruz
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
December 22, 2018, 03:29:28 PM
Great Job Xoruz!!

:tu for keeping up with this!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
March 11, 2019, 05:12:58 AM
Not sure if anyone cares, but here's a yield in Valparaiso

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt6cDCWFTOm/

Yael/Yossil, Shay/Shani, Neta/Omar and Ben/Ori still in at F7.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
March 11, 2019, 05:39:48 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on March 11, 2019, 05:12:58 AM
Not sure if anyone cares, but here's a yield in Valparaiso

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt6cDCWFTOm/

Yael/Yossil, Shay/Shani, Neta/Omar and Ben/Ori still in at F7.
Noo  :'( that means Anne and Yarden got elimnated early
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Today at 02:53:00 PM
The new season is coming soon!  :cheer:
Reshet 13 just released few promos for season 8... one of them shows Neta & Omer (season 6) in a new Pit Stop. Does anyone recognize this place? (Seems like a replica of the Eiffel Tower, or maybe we just have a leg in Paris?)
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Today at 02:55:56 PM
Quote from: dorlevy177 on Today at 02:53:00 PM
The new season is coming soon!  :cheer:
Reshet 13 just released few promos for season 8... one of them shows Neta & Omer (season 6) in a new Pit Stop. Does anyone recognize this place? (Seems like a replica of the Eiffel Tower, or maybe we just have a leg in Paris?)

Vitenaim
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
Today at 03:05:26 PM
Quote from: dorlevy177 on Today at 02:53:00 PM
The new season is coming soon!  :cheer:
Reshet 13 just released few promos for season 8... one of them shows Neta & Omer (season 6) in a new Pit Stop. Does anyone recognize this place? (Seems like a replica of the Eiffel Tower, or maybe we just have a leg in Paris?)

The Rizal Monument in Manila.

