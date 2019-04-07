Season 3, It's been an interesting season so far.

I wonder if the team that has been leading the pack can keep the momentum. Would love if they could win it all.

Some editing choices are weird, like the same leading team completely vanishing from last 20 minutes from one of the episodes, only for us to find out they're dozens of hours ahead of the other teams.

Though, that is something that I miss from the old TAR, where leg planning wasn't as boxed in, and leading teams were able to start following leg, while some teams on the back of the pack were still finishing the previous leg.

Completely fine by how the axe fell to eliminate the first team.



