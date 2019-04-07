« previous next »
Re: "Race Around the World"
That seemed like a very short season???
Re: "Race Around the World"
Half the length of a regular TAR, yes.
Re: "Race Around the World"
Quote from: Xoruz on April 07, 2019, 03:19:23 PM
I do think though that the first half was way superior to the second half.

True, episodes 4-6 were essentially rehashes of China Rush, the Vietnamese edition, and TARA, whereas the earlier ones showed off never-visited delights like Thessaloniki, Ankara, and all of Uzbekistan.
Re: "Race Around the World"
A cool how the show was made feature fro BBC:

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-47827316
Re: "Race Around the World"
NEW SEASON is CASTING!!

For more info and to apply: bbc.in/2K6pbBj

via @BBC_Casting on twitter
Re: "Race Around the World"
Just started watching the show and it's fun so far. It's definitely more Pekin Express than TAR, but with even less of a focus on competition. If anything, it feels more like NBC's Lost, yes?
Re: "Race Around the World"
Re: "Race Around the World"
Tomorrow aires the first episode of the Danish version in TV2.
Re: "Race Around the World"
TAR knockoff?
Re: "Race Around the World"
The cast for the newest season have quite the TARCAN analogues (c.f. Race to the Centre of the Earth's Mindy = Ivana, Paul = Korey, and Dave = Ryan):

1.) Neil/Kristin
2.) Trish/Amy
3.) Aarthy/Thinesh
4.) Simi/Ope
5.) Jody/Cory
Re: "Race Around the World"
Season 3, It's been an interesting season so far.
I wonder if the team that has been leading the pack can keep the momentum. Would love if they could win it all.
Some editing choices are weird, like the same leading team completely vanishing from last 20 minutes from one of the episodes, only for us to find out they're dozens of hours ahead of the other teams.
Though, that is something that I miss from the old TAR, where leg planning wasn't as boxed in, and leading teams were able to start following leg, while some teams on the back of the pack were still finishing the previous leg.
Completely fine by how the axe fell to eliminate the first team.

