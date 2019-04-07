« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: "Race Around the World"  (Read 40653 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5755
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #50 on: April 07, 2019, 05:56:26 PM »
That seemed like a very short season???
Logged

Offline Granth

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #51 on: April 07, 2019, 06:07:21 PM »
Half the length of a regular TAR, yes.
Logged

Offline Granth

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #52 on: April 07, 2019, 06:11:31 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on April 07, 2019, 03:19:23 PM
I do think though that the first half was way superior to the second half.

True, episodes 4-6 were essentially rehashes of China Rush, the Vietnamese edition, and TARA, whereas the earlier ones showed off never-visited delights like Thessaloniki, Ankara, and all of Uzbekistan.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #53 on: April 08, 2019, 02:39:38 PM »
A cool how the show was made feature fro BBC:

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-47827316
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54061
  • TAR Detective
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #54 on: April 15, 2019, 10:30:59 PM »
NEW SEASON is CASTING!!

For more info and to apply: bbc.in/2K6pbBj

via @BBC_Casting on twitter
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2377
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #55 on: April 18, 2019, 01:49:44 AM »
Just started watching the show and it's fun so far. It's definitely more Pekin Express than TAR, but with even less of a focus on competition. If anything, it feels more like NBC's Lost, yes?
Logged

Offline utubefan

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #56 on: February 29, 2020, 07:12:30 PM »
Logged

Offline lemurio

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 27
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #57 on: March 30, 2020, 08:16:49 AM »
Tomorrow aires the first episode of the Danish version in TV2.
Logged

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • Lets make a baby
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #58 on: April 04, 2020, 04:11:56 PM »
TAR knockoff?
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #59 on: March 25, 2023, 10:45:35 PM »
The cast for the newest season have quite the TARCAN analogues (c.f. Race to the Centre of the Earth's Mindy = Ivana, Paul = Korey, and Dave = Ryan):

1.) Neil/Kristin
2.) Trish/Amy
3.) Aarthy/Thinesh
4.) Simi/Ope
5.) Jody/Cory
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #60 on: April 08, 2023, 03:05:54 PM »
Season 3, It's been an interesting season so far.
I wonder if the team that has been leading the pack can keep the momentum. Would love if they could win it all.
Some editing choices are weird, like the same leading team completely vanishing from last 20 minutes from one of the episodes, only for us to find out they're dozens of hours ahead of the other teams.
Though, that is something that I miss from the old TAR, where leg planning wasn't as boxed in, and leading teams were able to start following leg, while some teams on the back of the pack were still finishing the previous leg.
Completely fine by how the axe fell to eliminate the first team.

Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #61 on: April 09, 2023, 10:03:07 PM »
This season is already better than that Latin American debacle and might even tie with the OG-Eurasian besides routing!
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4052
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #62 on: April 10, 2023, 11:07:22 PM »
It's great so far, actually an improvement over what TAR Canada's been in a few seasons. That non-personal attachment to a country makes a difference 😅
« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 12:21:06 AM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #63 on: April 11, 2023, 07:40:18 AM »
If RatW3 were a TARCAN season, then it would easily be in the top half alongside 1/2/4/RttCotE.
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1301
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #64 on: April 11, 2023, 05:44:13 PM »
I'm really enjoying this season, love how hitchhiking is a big means of transport. I do think the season will slow in quality as they head east into the easier to navigate part of Canada.

I reckon we're gonna have S4 in Australia, maybe Perth to Cairns, could be India, maybe Delhi to Kerala or even Sri Lanka.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54061
  • TAR Detective
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #65 on: April 11, 2023, 07:49:31 PM »
If anyone has the LINKS please let me know and I'll add them in the usual place,

Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #66 on: April 21, 2023, 02:51:21 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on April 11, 2023, 05:44:13 PM
I'm really enjoying this season, love how hitchhiking is a big means of transport. I do think the season will slow in quality as they head east into the easier to navigate part of Canada.

I reckon we're gonna have S4 in Australia, maybe Perth to Cairns, could be India, maybe Delhi to Kerala or even Sri Lanka.

Agreed, and maybe even tacking on New Zealand to round off the course.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #67 on: May 10, 2023, 04:04:59 PM »
If one were to give the seasons marks:

1 = A
3 = A-
2 = C+
Logged

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 98
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 02:36:47 PM »
The long-delayed Celebrity Race Across the World has filmed and had its cast revealed - it's a way higher calibre of celeb than I expected! All four celebs are actually notable unlike some recent "celebrity" casting choices I could care to name...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2023/-celebrity-race-across-the-world-line-up

Marrakesh to Tromsø is the route, and 24 countries are promised.
Logged

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3773
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 03:39:10 PM »
Anyone have S3 links and could they be added to that "place"?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:42:29 PM by redwings8831 »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: "Race Around the World"
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:06:40 AM »
Quote from: mjharmstone on Yesterday at 02:36:47 PM
The long-delayed Celebrity Race Across the World has filmed and had its cast revealed - it's a way higher calibre of celeb than I expected! All four celebs are actually notable unlike some recent "celebrity" casting choices I could care to name...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2023/-celebrity-race-across-the-world-line-up

Marrakesh to Tromsø is the route, and 24 countries are promised.

Looking forward to this one.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 