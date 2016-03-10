« previous next »
BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame

BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
Adventurous, brave, and loyal, Nikki doesnt play Big Brother with any sort of strategy in mind, and just enjoys the experience and people while shes in the house.

Age: 33
Hometown: London, UK
Occupation: TV Personality

Describe yourself in three words:
Adventurous, Brave, Loyal

Do you have a strategy to win Big Brother Canada?
I havent even considered winning Big Brother Canada. Its enough of a shock to me that Im in Canada. Even if I get into the house I would just be elated to get to live that experience of Big Brother. Ten years ago, I did it for the first time and its like Im doing it for the first time all over again if I go in there. That would just be so exciting!

If you could take one thing inside the house, what would it be and why?
My phone. Im always on it. That was hard the first time too  I was texting loads of footballers at the time so it was sad to have to stop that. Now in the UK, Im on all these dating apps  Tinder and Bumble  speaking to all of these guys. Now theyre just going to wonder where Ive gone!

Brain vs. Brawn. Which challenges, physical or mental, do you fear most?
I hate  absolutely hate  things like gunge. Anything to do with mess in my hair or on my face or creepy crawlies, being cold  I cannot abide. Disgusting. I almost shouldnt tell you this so I dont give the challenge producers any ideas!

If you won, how would you spend the winnings?
I would buy a massive apartment somewhere  like a holiday home. Id take all of my friends on an amazing trip like a world cruise or something. Id just have a damn good time. And obviously make sure my family was all set  my sister and my nephew.

Many of your soon-to-be competitors will likely know you and may have even studied your BB strategy. Do you have a plan to use this to your advantage?
If people in there do recognize me I dont think it would affect how I behave. With me, what you see is what you get. I never had a strategy  I know some people do but I never had one. I just try and be nice to everyone so no one would nominate me for the chopping block. I think I would struggle with that. I cant help telling people when they annoy me. Sometimes Ill find myself saying things that I realize halfway through I shouldnt have said. If someone pisses me off, I will definitely tell them.

What is your favourite or most important Big Brother memory from your experience in your prior season(s)?
In my first season I was put up and voted out of the house and then the public voted me back in. I was out for two weeks and at the next evictions the audience was chanting We want Nikki back! We want Nikki back! I made it back in and was there until the finals, and I hooked up with Pete, this guy who I was in love with in the house. It was all quite magical.

What do you think are the most significant differences between Canadians and British people?
Canadians are a lot friendlier. English people are a bit harder to read, and maybe more judgmental. Well see!

Why should Canadians choose you to enter the house this season?
I will promise to bring my energy, vibrance and positivity to the house. I would try to control my temper tantrums  Im getting better about that  although its something people do like to watch I suppose. I love Big Brother. It just feels like home to me, so Id be thrilled to go in.
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ECwNQGAWY0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ECwNQGAWY0</a>
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
Oh Brother! Reality TV star Nikki Grahame is returning to the BB House for the FOURTH time

BIG Brother legend Nikki Grahame is making a sensational return to the show that made her a star - but this time in Canada.

The reality TV favourite - famous for her meltdowns - is about to go global after being lined up to appear on the upcoming series of Canadian Big Brother, 10 years after she first found fame in the telly house.

Nikki, who was often reduced to tears in the house by air conditioning and a lack of bottled water, will face her biggest challenge yet in the show, where unlike the UK series, contestants are encouraged to backstab each other and scheme.

Nikki, 33, said: "I'm definitely going to clash with people. I'm not going to sit on the fence just to get in people's good books.

"It would be amazing to win, because I've done it so many times now and I've never actually won.

"I've never been to Canada before. To be honest with you, Ive always been a bit apprehensive because it's quite cold there and everyone knows I'm not a fan of the cold.

"But I love Justin Bieber and I love Celine Dion and it looks beautiful. I want to meet a bear and have loads of maple syrup."

Nikki added that she is hoping to start a transatlantic love affair while in the house.

She said: "I did see a psychic recently who told me I'll meet a guy who's got a dual passport, so that could be a Canadian guy.

"I'm not going to go out there looking, but if it happens then that would definitely be a bonus."

Nikki will first have to win a public vote against other notable housemates from other international versions of Big Brother before she joins the show, which kicks off on March 2.

But as one of the most globally recognisable contestants of the Big Brother franchise, she's widely expected to be moving in.

It will be Nikki's fourth Big Brother stint in total.

She made her debut in 2006, before returning for the all-star Ultimate Big Brother series in 2010 and making a brief comeback alongside Helen Wood and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace in 2015.

Source:http://www.thesun.co.uk/sol/homepage/showbiz/tv/6950461/Who-is-SHE-eh-Reality-TV-legend-Nikki-Grahame-returning-to-Big-Brother-in-Canada.html
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
I don't watch BBUK but when I found out she was on I watched the highlights video of her on BBUK and I'm so happy she made it in!  :hearts: :hearts: :hearts: :hearts:

Definitely my favourite right now, it should be very interesting to see her play a social game :tup:
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
Big Brother Canada 4 pre-game exclusive: Nikki Grahame? Who IS she?

Of course, we had to go ahead and get that quote out of the way in the title: Nikki Grahame is one of the houseguests in the history of Big Brother UK with a bona fide catchphrase, and as a result of that, she is going to be a very popular person to watch on Big Brother Canada 4. She is one of four contestants taking part in a unique experiment this season: These international stars are going to be up for a public vote, and Canada will end up determining which man and which woman are worthy of getting a shot this season. (Vote here!)

While we know that there are many people out there familiar with Nikkis history on the British show (which started in the seventh season and went on to include Ultimate Big Brother and even a twist during Big Brother 16 in the country), we are crafting this article primarily for the newbies. We didnt want to ask too many special questions to any houseguest for the sake of fairness.

Tell us about yourself: Your name, where youre from, your age, and what you do for a living.

Im Nikki, Im from the UK, Ive was on Big Brother in the UK ten years and and Ive been in the house three times. I was voted the most-popular housemate ever in the UK. I basically have a career in the media since Big Brother in 2006, which was totally in my surprise because I didnt know anyone [would like me] coming out of the house.

Ive been in the house three times and Ive never won it. I dont know what makes me so memorable.

What made you want to try out for Big Brother Canada this year?

Ive never been here before and Im so excited to be here. I cant wait to meet Arisa. I always wanted to do Big Brother in another country, and what better country to do it in than Canada. Its so new and fresh; this is the fourth series here, and were up to series 17 in the UK. I love how much hype there is around it, and the vote is very different than it was in the UK. The public votes on who goes out and wins, so you can be really annoying to live with, but the public could find you great entertainment and keep you! You can get really far, but here the vote is internal, and Im kind of dreading that. Im not one to play games  Its all very new to me. Its going to be a challenge.

For those who didnt see you previously on Big Brother, how would you describe your experience?

 

It has just been a fantastic experience. Ive been so grateful for everything Ive got. Its been fantastic, really.

Whats something about you that would surprise people?

I dont know! Im quite smart, but I think that people would probably think Im a bit of a bimbo. I know what goes around me, and Ive lived in Paris so I speak a little bit of French, as well. There are a lot of different aspects of me.

Do you have a specific strategy entering the house?

Thats one thing I dont have. I dont have a strategy. In the UK you get kicked out of the house for playing games; the public dont like it. Its best to be yourself and just form genuine friendships and make the most out of your experience and be as genuine as you can. I dont know what it is going to be like living with people who are pretending to be your friends who are playing games. Thats going to be a challenge; hopefully, Ill adapt to their way of playing.

What makes you think that youll be able to make it all the way to the end and win?

I never won it, so I dont know what is necessary to win it. I would love to win; it would mean so much to me, but I just dont know if I got it in me. (Laughs.) Getting into Big Brother Canada is enough of an achievement in itself, so I thinks winning.

What do you think your biggest weakness could be?

I think my biggest weakness would be the challenges, because thats the one chance you get for immunity, and Im not great at challenges. Im not keen on getting my hands dirty, and in the UK I had a [show] called Princess Nikki where I had to do different jobs. Basically, Im quite known for my tantrums and outbursts. (Laughs.) Thats in the past; Ive grown up a lot, but through primitive Nikki I did actually have several meltdowns! Im very worried about the challenges.

Other than winning the money, whats the one thing youre hoping to get out of this experience?

Last time I was in the house it really helped me to adapt living with people with different personalities and different walks of life. Now, Im entering a totally different culture with people who have had very different lives than in the UK. Im really looking forward to broadening my horizons and experiencing something completely different because Big Brother in different countries is going to be different. Im stepping outside of my comfort zone. Im going to embrace it full-on and Im sure Im going to get a lot from it.

In closing, what do you want to say to Canada? Why should they be excited to see you this season?

 
They will have to expect the unexpected because Im totally unpredictable, and I have lots of good qualities, but I can also be rather fiery. I have lots and lots to offer and will never fail to entertain.

Overall impression  Nikki is someone we knew a little bit about before speaking with her, but we were able to throw most of that out the door for this interview. We found her interesting and fairly down-the-earth, and really the opposite of her famous who IS she diatribe that she made during the UK season 7. She was pretty perceptive, and gave us some of the longest answers of anyone.

Source:http://cartermatt.com/196289/big-brother-canada-4-pre-game-exclusive-nikki-grahame-who-is-she/
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
Some sad news, Nikki has passed away at the age of 38. RIP to a legend.

https://news.sky.com/story/nikki-grahame-big-brother-star-dies-aged-38-12271756
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
Rest peacefully, Nikki.  :2hearts:
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
RIP Nikki, a star of season 4. She did struggle with anorexia for a long time. You could see it in her the last couple of years :'(
Re: BBCAN4 - Nikki Grahame
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W1QrpXCEmyI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W1QrpXCEmyI</a>
