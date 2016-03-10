Big Brother Canada 4 pre-game exclusive: Nikki Grahame? Who IS she?

Of course, we had to go ahead and get that quote out of the way in the title: Nikki Grahame is one of the houseguests in the history of Big Brother UK with a bona fide catchphrase, and as a result of that, she is going to be a very popular person to watch on Big Brother Canada 4. She is one of four contestants taking part in a unique experiment this season: These international stars are going to be up for a public vote, and Canada will end up determining which man and which woman are worthy of getting a shot this season. (Vote here!)While we know that there are many people out there familiar with Nikkis history on the British show (which started in the seventh season and went on to include Ultimate Big Brother and even a twist during Big Brother 16 in the country), we are crafting this article primarily for the newbies. We didnt want to ask too many special questions to any houseguest for the sake of fairness.Tell us about yourself: Your name, where youre from, your age, and what you do for a living.Im Nikki, Im from the UK, Ive was on Big Brother in the UK ten years and and Ive been in the house three times. I was voted the most-popular housemate ever in the UK. I basically have a career in the media since Big Brother in 2006, which was totally in my surprise because I didnt know anyone [would like me] coming out of the house.Ive been in the house three times and Ive never won it. I dont know what makes me so memorable.What made you want to try out for Big Brother Canada this year?Ive never been here before and Im so excited to be here. I cant wait to meet Arisa. I always wanted to do Big Brother in another country, and what better country to do it in than Canada. Its so new and fresh; this is the fourth series here, and were up to series 17 in the UK. I love how much hype there is around it, and the vote is very different than it was in the UK. The public votes on who goes out and wins, so you can be really annoying to live with, but the public could find you great entertainment and keep you! You can get really far, but here the vote is internal, and Im kind of dreading that. Im not one to play games Its all very new to me. Its going to be a challenge.For those who didnt see you previously on Big Brother, how would you describe your experience?It has just been a fantastic experience. Ive been so grateful for everything Ive got. Its been fantastic, really.Whats something about you that would surprise people?I dont know! Im quite smart, but I think that people would probably think Im a bit of a bimbo. I know what goes around me, and Ive lived in Paris so I speak a little bit of French, as well. There are a lot of different aspects of me.Do you have a specific strategy entering the house?Thats one thing I dont have. I dont have a strategy. In the UK you get kicked out of the house for playing games; the public dont like it. Its best to be yourself and just form genuine friendships and make the most out of your experience and be as genuine as you can. I dont know what it is going to be like living with people who are pretending to be your friends who are playing games. Thats going to be a challenge; hopefully, Ill adapt to their way of playing.What makes you think that youll be able to make it all the way to the end and win?I never won it, so I dont know what is necessary to win it. I would love to win; it would mean so much to me, but I just dont know if I got it in me. (Laughs.) Getting into Big Brother Canada is enough of an achievement in itself, so I thinks winning.What do you think your biggest weakness could be?I think my biggest weakness would be the challenges, because thats the one chance you get for immunity, and Im not great at challenges. Im not keen on getting my hands dirty, and in the UK I had a [show] called Princess Nikki where I had to do different jobs. Basically, Im quite known for my tantrums and outbursts. (Laughs.) Thats in the past; Ive grown up a lot, but through primitive Nikki I did actually have several meltdowns! Im very worried about the challenges.Other than winning the money, whats the one thing youre hoping to get out of this experience?Last time I was in the house it really helped me to adapt living with people with different personalities and different walks of life. Now, Im entering a totally different culture with people who have had very different lives than in the UK. Im really looking forward to broadening my horizons and experiencing something completely different because Big Brother in different countries is going to be different. Im stepping outside of my comfort zone. Im going to embrace it full-on and Im sure Im going to get a lot from it.In closing, what do you want to say to Canada? Why should they be excited to see you this season?They will have to expect the unexpected because Im totally unpredictable, and I have lots of good qualities, but I can also be rather fiery. I have lots and lots to offer and will never fail to entertain.Overall impression  Nikki is someone we knew a little bit about before speaking with her, but we were able to throw most of that out the door for this interview. We found her interesting and fairly down-the-earth, and really the opposite of her famous who IS she diatribe that she made during the UK season 7. She was pretty perceptive, and gave us some of the longest answers of anyone.