ĎBig Brother Canada 4í pre-game exclusive: Nikki Grahame? Who IS she?

Of course, we had to go ahead and get that quote out of the way in the title: Nikki Grahame is one of the houseguests in the history of ďBig Brother UKĒ with a bona fide catchphrase, and as a result of that, she is going to be a very popular person to watch on ďBig Brother Canada 4.Ē She is one of four contestants taking part in a unique experiment this season: These international stars are going to be up for a public vote, and Canada will end up determining which man and which woman are worthy of getting a shot this season. (Vote here!)While we know that there are many people out there familiar with Nikkiís history on the British show (which started in the seventh season and went on to include ďUltimate Big BrotherĒ and even a twist during ďBig Brother 16Ē in the country), we are crafting this article primarily for the newbies. We didnít want to ask too many special questions to any houseguest for the sake of fairness.Tell us about yourself: Your name, where youíre from, your age, and what you do for a living.Iím Nikki, Iím from the UK, Iíve was on ĎBig Brotherí in the UK ten years and and Iíve been in the house three times. I was voted the most-popular housemate ever in the UK. I basically have a career in the media since ĎBig Brotherí in 2006, which was totally in my surprise because I didnít know anyone [would like me] coming out of the house.Iíve been in the house three times and Iíve never won it. I donít know what makes me so memorable.What made you want to try out for Big Brother Canada this year?Iíve never been here before and Iím so excited to be here. I canít wait to meet Arisa. I always wanted to do ĎBig Brotherí in another country, and what better country to do it in than Canada. Itís so new and fresh; this is the fourth series here, and weíre up to series 17 in the UK. I love how much hype there is around it, and the vote is very different than it was in the UK. The public votes on who goes out and wins, so you can be really annoying to live with, but the public could find you great entertainment and keep you! You can get really far, but here the vote is internal, and Iím kind of dreading that. Iím not one to play games Ö Itís all very new to me. Itís going to be a challenge.For those who didnít see you previously on Big Brother, how would you describe your experience?It has just been a fantastic experience. Iíve been so grateful for everything Iíve got. Itís been fantastic, really.Whatís something about you that would surprise people?I donít know! Iím quite smart, but I think that people would probably think Iím a bit of a bimbo. I know what goes around me, and Iíve lived in Paris so I speak a little bit of French, as well. There are a lot of different aspects of me.Do you have a specific strategy entering the house?Thatís one thing I donít have. I donít have a strategy. In the UK you get kicked out of the house for playing games; the public donít like it. Itís best to be yourself and just form genuine friendships and make the most out of your experience and be as genuine as you can. I donít know what it is going to be like living with people who are pretending to be your friends who are playing games. Thatís going to be a challenge; hopefully, Iíll adapt to their way of playing.What makes you think that youíll be able to make it all the way to the end and win?I never won it, so I donít know what is necessary to win it. I would love to win; it would mean so much to me, but I just donít know if I got it in me. (Laughs.) Getting into ĎBig Brother Canadaí is enough of an achievement in itself, so I thinkís winning.What do you think your biggest weakness could be?I think my biggest weakness would be the challenges, because thatís the one chance you get for immunity, and Iím not great at challenges. Iím not keen on getting my hands dirty, and in the UK I had a [show] called ĎPrincess Nikkií where I had to do different jobs. Basically, Iím quite known for my tantrums and outbursts. (Laughs.) Thatís in the past; Iíve grown up a lot, but through primitive Nikki I did actually have several meltdowns! Iím very worried about the challenges.Other than winning the money, whatís the one thing youíre hoping to get out of this experience?Last time I was in the house it really helped me to adapt living with people with different personalities and different walks of life. Now, Iím entering a totally different culture with people who have had very different lives than in the UK. Iím really looking forward to broadening my horizons and experiencing something completely different because ĎBig Brotherí in different countries is going to be different. Iím stepping outside of my comfort zone. Iím going to embrace it full-on and Iím sure Iím going to get a lot from it.In closing, what do you want to say to Canada? Why should they be excited to see you this season?They will have to expect the unexpected because Iím totally unpredictable, and I have lots of good qualities, but I can also be rather fiery. I have lots and lots to offer and will never fail to entertain.Overall impression Ė Nikki is someone we knew a little bit about before speaking with her, but we were able to throw most of that out the door for this interview. We found her interesting and fairly down-the-earth, and really the opposite of her famous ďwho IS sheĒ diatribe that she made during the UK season 7. She was pretty perceptive, and gave us some of the longest answers of anyone.Source:http://cartermatt.com/196289/big-brother-canada-4-pre-game-exclusive-nikki-grahame-who-is-she/