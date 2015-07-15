I've posted here many times and my list has probably been different all times.
My opinions just happen to change over time as I watch more seasons.
1. TAR 25
There was something refreshing about this season. It felt like a return to the better quality of TAR. Except this was the season that started the odd editing of leaving many things out (teams departing, not showing every team get a clue from a place, etc.) :gah: But the memorable tasks (punting, sheep, entire Copenhagen Leg, entire Morocco 1 Leg, everything in the Philippines, the containers memory challenge) and many of the teams brought something to the table.
2. TAR 18
How a returnee season should be. Enough said.
3. TAR 22
I experienced the same "refreshing" feeling when this aired. Unfortunately, the teams were STUPID and carried the strongest team to the win. I actually enjoyed almost every leg up until the penultimate and finale legs, which are supposed to be the biggest episodes of the season -- which is why this has fallen to 3rd.
4. TAR 20
AGAIN, the "refreshing" feeling
For this season, it was the DRAMA. I started watching TAR in Season 17 and I've never so much drama between the teams up until Season 20. What drags the season down is the domination of Dave & Rachel. That made us focus solely on the drama, which would get old by the end.
5. TAR 26
This would be on top of TAR 20 if the unlikable team didn't win and if it had better editing. Although I think, out of TAR 25-27, this season had the best editing. Still not much though. Oh and the first two legs were BAD. Like I'd watch TAR 27 over these legs.
6. TAR 21
Bad first half. Things really picked up when they got to Russia. Every team in the F6 had an interesting story/role in the Race, unlike TAR 25, where I could barely remember a thing about Tim & Te Jay (I feel bad for their edit in retrospect). I was really excited/happy when the Goat Farmers won, but like I said, time has passed... and now they're just meh winners.
7. TAR 27
TAR 21's first half sucked, while this season's first THREE-FOURTHS sucked. Like TAR 20, this one actually had quite some drama if you think about it. It wasn't as intense/hate-filled as Vanessa vs. Rachel
but when the most unlikable team is dominating, you have to give credit to the other teams for keeping me watching and actually INTERESTED. Funnily, despite its horrible first three-fourths, the penultimate and finale legs were actually one of the best in the HD era? But unfortunately, because a majority of the season sucked (not many memorable or challenging tasks, too many linear legs, bad editing, no self-driving), this had to be ranked lower.
8. TAR 23
I don't really love this season for some reason. I look at the cast and I only really LOVE like two or three teams. That's bad compared to TAR 25 where I'm rooting for almost everyone in the Final 8
. It did have good legs in Poland and Indonesia. But that's about it -- nothing too memorable. Honestly this season is a big blur
9. TAR 19
Remember how odd TAR 25 felt when you noticed that editing style seemed to change for the worse? I remember feeling the same when I first watched this season. I swear, SOMETHING felt different in terms of editing and I didn't like it. Really, like TAR 27, bad first three-fourths. EXCEPT this finale SUCKED. I don't like the winners but I liked Belgium, Denmark (Bill & Cathi </3) and Panama.
10. TAR 24
I am not supposed to be filled with so much hatred/boredom during an all-stars season. Enough said.Overall Ranking
: 25-18-22-20-26-21-27-23-19-24