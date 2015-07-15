1. TAR 18 - Hard choice but probably still the best of the HD seasons. Cast could have been better but the tasks, results (except the winners) and route was nice. It was planned right mostly.

2. TAR 30 - I really enjoyed this season. It did not give an outstanding feeling but the route and tasks were done wonderfully, and the cast was actually very likable. It was just one that I regard highly.

3. TAR 29 - Similar to 30 but here it was slightly less good due to some badly designed legs (Lake Como and South Korea) and a few unlikable contestants and events

4. TAR 21 - I always enjoyed this season even from first watch. The first few legs are quite underwhelming as the race seemed to like keeping teams in Asia for five damn legs and teasing us with it in the sixth. However everything from Turkey onwards is nearly flawless, though Russia 1 is a little average. Don't get me wrong, I like Asia but what we get here accompanied by the tasks just wasn't great. However, the second half as I say is superb and the cast is mostly good.

5. TAR 22 - This season is actually one of the best seasons of the show, until we get to the tenth leg. From this point on it really lacks anything, but everything before is mostly done well except maybe NZ and Switzerland. This could have been one of the best but poor leg design really dragged it down.

6. TAR 26 - An underrated season. For me it is quite good and had more legs I enjoyed than some of the above seasons even. I guess what brought this one down was the final four final which I dislike, the winners and having Jeff & Jackie go early was disappointing.

7. TAR 31 - This used to be my favourite of the HD seasons. However, after watching it for a second time... I realise it wasn't great at all. This season had two of the worst teams in the show's history and having all the non-eliminations early was... ugh. It was good, and Colin & Christie may be the best winners in the show but it's flaws really drag it down.

8. TAR 20 - I was honestly not keen on this one when it first aired. I found the South America legs to be boring, I could not stand Rachel or Art & JJ for that matter, lack of Europe and winners I despise. I do like it now but yeah.. not one of the greats.

9. TAR 28 - The first seven legs are great and I loved Armenia and Georgia, but everything from Dubai to the end fell flat.

10. TAR 23 - This season just did not have anyone particularly memorable (besides Leo & Jamal) or many memorable moments. It is above average to decent but nothing more and I did not care for the winners.

11. TAR 25 - Where 26 is underrated, this one is the most overrated TAR season IMO. It feels like a season for first time viewers, horrible twists like The Save and final four final and winners who I truly believed were not really deserving of the title down to mere luck.

12. TAR 19 - One of the worst seasons planning wise. The double elimination in Indonesia was awful - having two teams eliminated at one Pit Stop just doesn't work. There were so many NEL's, two of the show's worst legs in Thailand and that task in Belgium on the ninth had me scratching my head. One of the worst final legs as well.

13. TAR 27 - The most boring season of them all! Even TAR4 is more entertaining than this. Poor NEL placement, they try to give one team more screen time and in many places attempts to clone TAR 1. I dislike it, nothing else to be said.

14. TAR 32 - This one I despise. The first five legs are really good but that alliance actually ruined the experience. One of my favourite teams got betrayed by another who gets karma in the next leg, and the winners may be the worst of all time. I also found myself annoyed with the fact that there were only eleven legs and few unique places visited. Why go to Paris and Berlin when there are so many better places in both countries?

15. TAR 24 - No comment - we all know why.