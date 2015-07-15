« previous next »
Rank the HD Seasons

Re: Rank the HD Seasons
July 15, 2015, 06:52:09 AM
1. TAR 25 ( best cast, route, task, adam & bethany,   final leg )
2. TAR 26 ( loved the cast, route and task was decent )
3. TAR 18 ( king of detour, great task, route overwhelmed me, cast was great )
4. TAR 20
5. TAR 19
6. TAR 22
7. TAR 21 ( merely loved the winner and the final leg, also indonesian leg )
8. TAR 24 ( idk why all of you hate this for good, it's not a great season, but i like the cast and the asian post china leg, italy 2, and final leg too. well it's overrated, but not a bad season )
9. TAR 23 .... not good enough...
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 05, 2015, 03:37:09 PM
1. TAR18 - Still one of the best seasons ever, made well with terrific locations (except too many legs in Asia and a poor winner), this season rocks on every level.
2. TAR22 - A bit underrated but the countries made this an awesome season, along with the cast. Despite the boring penultimate leg, this season will always stand out
3. TAR25 - Another top notch season that ranks high on everyone's list... It' s not as amazing as some make it out to be, but it's a solid season with deserving winners
4. TAR21 - Almost beat S25, but I guess you could point out the lacking first five legs, but everything after that makes this a superb edition, and the finale was one of the best
5. TAR23 - Probably an unpopular opinion, but the first six legs were quite fun. Loved the Euro route
6. TAR20 - Not as good as others, but I like more on every watch
7. TAR19 - People were too nice, earlier legs were rushed in the making, and it just felt boring
8. TAR26 - Would've been better had they had a better cast, everything else was spot on. What a shame
9. TAR24 - Ughh...
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 08, 2015, 09:01:44 AM
Deleted
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 11, 2015, 11:53:11 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on July 14, 2015, 10:03:10 PM
Update to this list (best to worst):
TAR25
TAR19 >> maybe moving this down to turquoise after re-watching :'(
TAR18
TAR20
Adding in-->TAR27
TAR22
TAR26
TAR21
TARSeasonThatShallNotBeRecognized
I actually have mixed feelings of joys and disapointments for the route and tasks combined with the frustrations of the editing. In other words, very complex attitude.

The team selection is unique ranging in emphasized types of partnership and personalities, and I believe this is one aspect of the season that stood out the most. Each team became memorable for me despite the edit not giving them enough time to develop character - and "sometimes" giving one team too much attention. Even the early eliminated teams like TMZ (high-nosed), Alex & Adam (volleyball talent), Ernest & Jin (airport dancing), Jazmine & Danielle ("I'll buy you new feet!"), and arguably Chac Attack (Rick's genuine thought process) had something that makes me click if I heard their name and not just how they were eliminated. This is a giant reason why I ranked 27 higher than most people will.

Editing is still a big factor in a successful season, and editors did not deliver well. Sometimes they got in the right mood; most of the time, it remained inconsistent and a bit bland. Here's an idea: get new editors! Focus on more humor like in the older seasons than drama layered with drama and a chuckle every couple episodes.

Tasks and route I liked. There are not so many particular tasks I can think of that truly stood out, but there are some like the waterbikes, firefighting, 90' tango dancing, and Dancing Water Theatre Roadblocks. The Wieliczka Salt Mine is an honorable mention, though the effort to complete this task seemed moderately nonchalant coming from the edit it had. Zimbabwe getting a brand new visit was nice, but the tasks and random overnight rest period there disappointed me.
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 12, 2015, 12:55:20 AM
My updated ranking for the HD seasons and my rationale behind why I ranked them where they were.

1.TAR25

I felt it was the most memorable seasons of all time. The Copenhagen and first Morocco legs are two of the best legs we've had for a long time in my opinion with an incredible cast makes a great season.

2.TAR18

How a retunee season should be done! Some incredibly difficult legs such as first Australia leg, Japan, both India legs and the leg in Rio de Janerio. Only thing letting it down is the final leg design.


3.TAR26

A pleasant surprise with a memorable cast! Special shout out to Hayley! The first 2 legs weren't great but from there I enjoyed all the legs.

4.TAR22

A varied memorable with a really good route! Final leg design lets it down though..

5.TAR23

A good route and good cast as well with some good leg design.

6.TAR19

A solid cast with some good legs in Europe and Africa!

7.TAR27

A solid cast and great route let down by some leg design and one team. However has one of the best final legs I've seen which is why it does rank higher on my list than it would for most people.

8.TAR21

A good route and cast but it just didn't grab me. Props to it's final leg as well as TAR27.

9.TAR20

A good route but it's cast let it down especially the final three. Props to Bopper and Mark though.

10.TAR24

A bad route, not so great cast and only one memorable leg. This would be somewhat acceptable if it weren't a returnees season but it just wasn't. Props to Leg 6 in Sri Lanka for being the best leg in that season.
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 12, 2015, 10:05:45 AM
TAR27 Update:


1. TAR25 - Despite many people say 25 was overrated, and despite I still think 25 can't beat the classic seasons of 1/2/3/5, and despite there's some odd editing happened there, I still enjoy the season and IMO this season constantly provide some sort of refreshment and TAR25 really prove to us that WRP still able to produce a decent season if they can plan and done properly/in serious manner. I would say that Denmark leg and Morocco 1 leg was one of the best back to back leg for a long time.

2. TAR18 - The best TAR All-Stars season so far, even better than TAR11 AS1 IMO with decent route, decent task, good cast and likable winner. This is how should the TAR All-Stars season done.

3. TAR22 - Top-tier route, task was OK, cast was all right and I generally enjoy watching it.

4. TAR19 - Same as TAR22 except it was pretty calm thus made as a skewed-to-good-average MOR season , but the calmness are acceptable and I still pretty much enjoy watching it.

5. TAR26 - It's not bad, but it's not great as well. So it's an all right MOR season.

6. TAR27 - Well finale was over. :lol: This season was actually not that bad. It has pretty good cast, pretty good route, and pretty good penultimate leg and final leg back to back to feature in a long time. But sadly, I think the overall terrible leg design, uninspired task, unbalanced editing (that's made certain teams really annoying to watch), and terrible boot order are the main hinder for this season done better.

7. TAR23 - Average season. Meh start, and finish, but good/decent middle race made the season just all right.

8. TAR21 - YES, I bumped up this season up a spot solely for Natalie & Nadiya. But still I can't bumped up higher given the lackluster 3 continent route (UGH that first half route) and the lackluster task.

9. TAR20 - the cast was pretty negative. Bumped down solely on the reason I mention on 21.

(Bazillion Gap)

10. TAR24 - a.k.a. THE SEASON SHALL NOT BE NAMED. Congratulations for making the first double digit season in my HD season ranking. :lol:
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 12, 2015, 10:35:42 AM
I've posted here many times and my list has probably been different all times. :lol: My opinions just happen to change over time as I watch more seasons.

1. TAR 25
There was something refreshing about this season. It felt like a return to the better quality of TAR. Except this was the season that started the odd editing of leaving many things out (teams departing, not showing every team get a clue from a place, etc.) :gah: But the memorable tasks (punting, sheep, entire Copenhagen Leg, entire Morocco 1 Leg, everything in the Philippines, the containers memory challenge) and many of the teams brought something to the table.

2. TAR 18
How a returnee season should be. Enough said.

3. TAR 22
I experienced the same "refreshing" feeling when this aired. Unfortunately, the teams were STUPID and carried the strongest team to the win. I actually enjoyed almost every leg up until the penultimate and finale legs, which are supposed to be the biggest episodes of the season -- which is why this has fallen to 3rd.

4. TAR 20
AGAIN, the "refreshing" feeling :lol: For this season, it was the DRAMA. I started watching TAR in Season 17 and I've never so much drama between the teams up until Season 20. What drags the season down is the domination of Dave & Rachel. That made us focus solely on the drama, which would get old by the end.

5. TAR 26
This would be on top of TAR 20 if the unlikable team didn't win and if it had better editing. Although I think, out of TAR 25-27, this season had the best editing. Still not much though. Oh and the first two legs were BAD. Like I'd watch TAR 27 over these legs.

6. TAR 21
Bad first half. Things really picked up when they got to Russia. Every team in the F6 had an interesting story/role in the Race, unlike TAR 25, where I could barely remember a thing about Tim & Te Jay (I feel bad for their edit in retrospect). I was really excited/happy when the Goat Farmers won, but like I said, time has passed... and now they're just meh winners.

7. TAR 27
TAR 21's first half sucked, while this season's first THREE-FOURTHS sucked. Like TAR 20, this one actually had quite some drama if you think about it. It wasn't as intense/hate-filled as Vanessa vs. Rachel :lol: but when the most unlikable team is dominating, you have to give credit to the other teams for keeping me watching and actually INTERESTED. Funnily, despite its horrible first three-fourths, the penultimate and finale legs were actually one of the best in the HD era? But unfortunately, because a majority of the season sucked (not many memorable or challenging tasks, too many linear legs, bad editing, no self-driving), this had to be ranked lower.

8. TAR 23
I don't really love this season for some reason. I look at the cast and I only really LOVE like two or three teams. That's bad compared to TAR 25 where I'm rooting for almost everyone in the Final 8. It did have good legs in Poland and Indonesia. But that's about it -- nothing too memorable. Honestly this season is a big blur ??? :lol:

9. TAR 19
Remember how odd TAR 25 felt when you noticed that editing style seemed to change for the worse? I remember feeling the same when I first watched this season. I swear, SOMETHING felt different in terms of editing and I didn't like it. Really, like TAR 27, bad first three-fourths. EXCEPT this finale SUCKED. I don't like the winners but I liked Belgium, Denmark (Bill & Cathi </3) and Panama.

10. TAR 24
I am not supposed to be filled with so much hatred/boredom during an all-stars season. Enough said.

Overall Ranking: 25-18-22-20-26-21-27-23-19-24
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 12, 2015, 05:13:02 PM
Quote from: rafael02 on July 15, 2015, 06:52:09 AM
1. TAR 25 ( best cast, route, task, adam & bethany,   final leg )
2. TAR 27 ( great route and cast, penultimate and finale legs <333333333 )
3. TAR 26 ( loved the cast, route and task was decent )
4. TAR 18 ( king of detour, great task, route overwhelmed me, cast was great )
5. TAR 20
6. TAR 19
7. TAR 22
8. TAR 21 ( merely loved the winner and the final leg, also indonesian leg )
9. TAR 24 ( idk why all of you hate this for good, it's not a great season, but i like the cast and the asian post china leg, italy 2, and final leg too. well it's overrated, but not a bad season )
10. TAR 23 .... not good enough...
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 12, 2015, 10:50:21 PM
Don't know where to post this, but:

I read at Facebook, at a TAR community group page (that I join), that someone said that he started watching TAR after heard that Brooke & Robbie were in because he is a wrestling fan and fast forward year later he hooked into the show and it's one of his favorites.
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 14, 2015, 03:52:01 PM
1. TAR18 - This is how a real All-Stars season should be. Despite the five long legs in Asia, this season produced high entertainment, terrific locations, a great cast and high suspense.

2. TAR22 - This may be an unpopular opinion but this was a definite refreshment. Great teams, high suspense, sensational locations and a nice race. The final blew, but terrific season overall.

3. TAR25 - A little overrated, but a season that sticks out more or less. Terrific route, best suspense ever in the F4, great countries and a unpredictable finish. Great season.

4. TAR21 - Underrated season, in my opinion. The first five legs were low in consistency, then raises from Turkey on. Terrific season, great alliances, great Euro locales and best final ep.

5. TAR26 - This one jumps up and down for me. Had they cast a normal cast without blind dates, this would be the best next to S18. Everything else - perfect, locations, suspense, final etc.

6. TAR20 - I was disappointed, but it was better than S19. Most annoying contestants ever, and a poor race route. It is fun, but not very memorable. Could have been so much better.

7. TAR23 - This one had a nice race route but the cast was lacking any memorable factor. It's just an OK season with a so-so fun and suspense factor.

8. TAR19 - This isn't a bad season, it's boring, unfinished, too many nice teams and it has aged badly. This one, like S23 was missing elements that make a good race.

9. TAR27 - I hate to do this, but it is not that bad... But not saying much. I did not enjoy this season at all, due to bad editing, meh locations and a boring cast.

10. TAR24 - Never should have aired, nothing was right about this season at all.



Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 15, 2015, 06:06:27 AM
TAR 18 > TAR 26 > TAR 19 > TAR 25 > TAR 23 > TAR 21 > TAR 22 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> TAR 27  >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> TAR 20
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 15, 2015, 06:14:32 AM
Theo promptly ignore the existence of THAT season. <3 :lol:

My update would be

18 > 26 (I'd love it more upon rewatching <3) > 25 > 22 > 20 > 23 > 19 > 27 >  21 >>>>>>>>> 24
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 19, 2015, 12:00:52 AM
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on December 12, 2015, 10:35:42 AM
1. TAR 25
There was something refreshing about this season. It felt like a return to the better quality of TAR. Except this was the season that started the odd editing of leaving many things out (teams departing, not showing every team get a clue from a place, etc.) :gah: But the memorable tasks (punting, sheep, entire Copenhagen Leg, entire Morocco 1 Leg, everything in the Philippines, the containers memory challenge) and many of the teams brought something to the table.

9. TAR 19
Remember how odd TAR 25 felt when you noticed that editing style seemed to change for the worse? I remember feeling the same when I first watched this season. I swear, SOMETHING felt different in terms of editing and I didn't like it. Really, like TAR 27, bad first three-fourths. EXCEPT this finale SUCKED. I don't like the winners but I liked Belgium, Denmark (Bill & Cathi </3) and Panama.

While I have very little stake in ranking these seasons (as I've only actually watched 18, 22, 23, and 24), I will say a few things (mostly just for fun, and so that I can pay RFF at least one visit in a blue moon [Hi Joab, Peach, and others! :xmas49 ]):

  • Just to comment on your post, the editors actually started skipping things in TAR 14, Leg 5. That was the first time they didn't show all the teams leaving the Pit Stop. Just wanted to throw that out there as an RFF old-timer who can still remember a few things! :cmas10
  • Another comment about your post (and editing in general): You weren't imagining things. Except I would say that the editing started to feel different in 18, not 19. But it was basically around that time. I took a two year hiatus from TAR from seasons 17-21, and when I returned and watched 22 (and later watched 18) I noticed a difference. 22 was actually drastically different than 17 in terms of editing, so something weird definitely happened during that time.

That's all I wanted to say. Carry on!

Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 19, 2015, 06:20:01 AM
You haven't seen Twinnies :o
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 19, 2015, 07:45:49 PM
Quote from: Hooky on December 19, 2015, 12:00:52 AM
Just to comment on your post, the editors actually started skipping things in TAR 14, Leg 5. That was the first time they didn't show all the teams leaving the Pit Stop.

I started watching in Season 17 and I do remember when leaving the "teams departing the Pit Stop" part out would usually be because the first team found out all of the teams are going to be on the same flight (and I guess there was no interesting airport drama to show).

It's just INCREDIBLY cringeworthy for me starting in Season 25.

Okay, say there's a leg that features:
1. Active Route Info task
2. Roadblock
3. Landmark (Detour decision point)
4. Detour
5. Pit Stop

Every team would be shown completing the Active Route Info task and the Roadblock. Then, the first two or three teams get to the Landmark/Detour decision point and choose their Detour. After that, we never see the landmark again. We just see teams randomly pop up at their desired Detour. Maybe this happened in the older seasons, but they really got it together (editing-wise) up to Season 17 or 18. Now it's a mess.
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 19, 2015, 08:39:51 PM
I agree with RUWD, any editing problems before have been in full force beginning TAR25.... and 27 was just it at its worst.

Classic TAR scenes such as:
-Airports
-Departures
-Detour and RB choices
-Everyone reading the clue
-Pit Stop placements
-Phil narrating the previous destination
-Full Intro

Are all omitted these days in favour of showing more teams talk or do a task :res:

I don't even care if they shorten the screen-time of the tasks, I want the old style back! :(
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 19, 2015, 09:25:31 PM
I missed the day while we have like 15-20 minutes of episode full of airport drama OR teams getting lost and almost drive into another country. <3

With them being soft-core about the route and task and everything. I doubt that we'll ever get it back again. :(
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
December 19, 2015, 09:54:28 PM
Yeah.. Me too.. This recent season now only focusing the rivalries between the team and their alliances or whatever rather than their own personal drama like lost while self-driving or team running to get their ticket and even I missed when Phil narrated the city before the race began...

Re: Rank the HD Seasons
April 10, 2021, 06:55:25 PM
1. TAR 18 - Hard choice but probably still the best of the HD seasons. Cast could have been better but the tasks, results (except the winners) and route was nice. It was planned right mostly.
2. TAR 30 - I really enjoyed this season. It did not give an outstanding feeling but the route and tasks were done wonderfully, and the cast was actually very likable. It was just one that I regard highly.
3. TAR 29 - Similar to 30 but here it was slightly less good due to some badly designed legs (Lake Como and South Korea) and a few unlikable contestants and events
4. TAR 21 - I always enjoyed this season even from first watch. The first few legs are quite underwhelming as the race seemed to like keeping teams in Asia for five damn legs and teasing us with it in the sixth. However everything from Turkey onwards is nearly flawless, though Russia 1 is a little average. Don't get me wrong, I like Asia but what we get here accompanied by the tasks just wasn't great. However, the second half as I say is superb and the cast is mostly good.
5. TAR 22 - This season is actually one of the best seasons of the show, until we get to the tenth leg. From this point on it really lacks anything, but everything before is mostly done well except maybe NZ and Switzerland. This could have been one of the best but poor leg design really dragged it down. 
6. TAR 26 - An underrated season. For me it is quite good and had more legs I enjoyed than some of the above seasons even. I guess what brought this one down was the final four final which I dislike, the winners and having Jeff & Jackie go early was disappointing.
7. TAR 31 - This used to be my favourite of the HD seasons. However, after watching it for a second time... I realise it wasn't great at all. This season had two of the worst teams in the show's history and having all the non-eliminations early was... ugh. It was good, and Colin & Christie may be the best winners in the show but it's flaws really drag it down.
8. TAR 20 - I was honestly not keen on this one when it first aired. I found the South America legs to be boring, I could not stand Rachel or Art & JJ for that matter, lack of Europe and winners I despise. I do like it now but yeah.. not one of the greats.
9. TAR 28 - The first seven legs are great and I loved Armenia and Georgia, but everything from Dubai to the end fell flat.
10. TAR 23 - This season just did not have anyone particularly memorable (besides Leo & Jamal) or many memorable moments. It is above average to decent but nothing more and I did not care for the winners.
11. TAR 25 - Where 26 is underrated, this one is the most overrated TAR season IMO. It feels like a season for first time viewers, horrible twists like The Save and final four final and winners who I truly believed were not really deserving of the title down to mere luck.
12. TAR 19 - One of the worst seasons planning wise. The double elimination in Indonesia was awful - having two teams eliminated at one Pit Stop just doesn't work. There were so many NEL's, two of the show's worst legs in Thailand and that task in Belgium on the ninth had me scratching my head. One of the worst final legs as well.
13. TAR 27 - The most boring season of them all! Even TAR4 is more entertaining than this. Poor NEL placement, they try to give one team more screen time and in many places attempts to clone TAR 1. I dislike it, nothing else to be said.
14. TAR 32 - This one I despise. The first five legs are really good but that alliance actually ruined the experience. One of my favourite teams got betrayed by another who gets karma in the next leg, and the winners may be the worst of all time. I also found myself annoyed with the fact that there were only eleven legs and few unique places visited. Why go to Paris and Berlin when there are so many better places in both countries?
15. TAR 24 - No comment - we all know why.
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
April 10, 2021, 10:55:17 PM
1). Season 25
2). Season 20
3). Season 29
4). Season 23
5). Season 27
6). Season 21
7). Season 31 (Reality Showdown)
8]. Season 18 (Unfinished Business)
9). Season 22
10). Season 28
11). Season 32
12). Season 19
13). Season 26
14). Season 24
15). Season 30
Re: Rank the HD Seasons
Today at 07:39:43 AM
Upper tier: 21, 28, 30, 18, 22

Middle tier: 20, 23, 25, 27, 31

Lower tier: 26, 29, 32, 24, 19
