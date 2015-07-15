Amazing Race 21- This is the best HD season of the show. Almost everyone in the cast is likable or enjoyable to some extent and the only team I don't like is the Twinnies. The locations are wonderful with Russia and Asia heavily featured and the finale is the best of the recent seasons. Many don't like this season and I fail to see why, especially coming off the disaster that was TAR20.



Amazing Race 18- I think this is the best returnee season. Everyone had a team that they were rooting for and this was the first season to be filmed in HD. It had great tasks and drama which makes this an awesome season. The only thing I don't like is the winners and the final three. I'm just kind of eh about the winners and would've much preferred Flight Time and Big Easy winning but whatever.



Amazing Race 31 - I feel the season starts off on a strong note but somewhere in the middle of the season it just slows down and the momentum of the season comes to a halt. I think the casting of Rupert and Laura was a poor choice and wasn't a fan of it. Art and JJ looked like a shell of themselves. The finale is one of the best of the series though and of course, the winners are very satisfying.



Amazing Race 27 - After All-Stars 2, there was a push for more themed seasons and nearly all seasons afterwards were themed seasons. Season 27,along with 25,were the lone exceptions. Season 27 itself is not a terrible season but much like season 7, it focuses heavily on one specific team and if you don't like that team, the season can be a tough watch. I think the season plays out quite nicely but the ending is just kind of..... blah. It's an ok season when compared to the themed seasons but it's not great.



Amazing Race 19 - I like to compare this season to season 12 because both seasons are nice easy watches with mostly likable characters and little to no interteam drama. Yet for whatever reason, I see that this season gets ranked low all time and I wonder why. Not every single season has to have constant bickering and yelling and this season is a welcome break from that especially compared to season 20 that was to follow which many fans ironically don't like.



Amazing Race 22- I love the route of this season visiting French Polynesia , Germany, and Switzerland. The cast is just kind of mediocre and you have the return of the dominant alpha male team who wins the race. That doesn't really bother me but just like most alpha male teams, Bates/Anthony were bland and didn't add any entertainment value to the season. This is just an ok season.



Amazing Race 23 - Continued the trend of having extremely boring winners. No one from this season stands out all too much except Leo and Jamal which is why they're the only team to be asked back from this season. I thought the tasks were ok and the route was fine. One of the last great seasons before the show truly went downhill after All-Stars.



Amazing Race 29 - The concept played out better than I was expecting. Some teams were better to watch than others but that was to be expected. But much like 31, I feel like season 29 falls apart and loses momentum somewhere in the middle and towards the end of the season. And then in the end, you have terrible winners which make this a very unsatisfying season and it ends up here.



Amazing Race 24 - I was not bothered by the threepeaters as much as others were. But the tasks did feel pretty weak and not done as well as they could've been. The cast was also questionable at best ( Jessica/John and Joey/Meghan??). Dave and Connor also receive a ton of hate but them winning the season and becoming the first parent/child team to win was awesome to see. And who could forget that Bull fighting detour?





Amazing Race 28, 25, and 30 are not my favorite seasons. Season 25 introduced the hashtags and a bunch of new things that I don't like. Season 25 was also the first season where they quit showing teams leaving the pit stop which stinks. Season 28 is the youtuber season and that's why I don't like the season and it's terrible. Season 30 has an unlikable cast and the winners didn't even apply to be on the show and were helped along the racecourse by their fans.j



Amazing Race 26 doesn't appear to be awful, just cringeworthy



Season 32 is definitely one of the worst seasons of the show. Bad winners and the alliance brings this seasons straight to the bottom