TAR 1 - I don't remember a great deal about this leg, but the Alaska portion was not very memorable. The Great Wall Of China scenes at the start were enjoyable though.

TAR 2 - This is really one of the better ones, and both final two legs were fantastic. They first go to Hawaii with some decent tasks there before going to Alaska for more fun in the final leg. Staying with the penultimate leg, still a great episode.

TAR 3 - I am actually not the biggest fan unlike so many others. It was interesting to see Flo melt down but it's just never been a favourite of mine.

TAR 4 - One of the worst legs in the show IMO - quite boring and felt pointless. The Australian locations should have been utilised better.

TAR 5 - There are some great moments and the bowling mums really fought to stay alive throughout, but I was not a fan of the entire leg being sea based.

TAR 6 - This my favourite leg in TAR! The locations were perfect, visiting the Terra Cotta Warrior Museum and Mt Hua. Other than that, the drama that unfolds between the teams throughout also kept it intriguing. The Roadblock was easily one of my favourites and deserves a Switchback.

TAR 7 - I really wanted them to have stayed in Europe for at least this leg, oh well. The tasks on this leg were good but it was a very short leg.

TAR 8 - I honestly don't really remember it as I've never bothered to re-watch the season. From what I remember, it was good and may be one of the better ones this season?

TAR 9 - Really good one, first time to Japan and it had some wicked tasks and sights. The last time we saw a F3 NEL, but for what we got, definitely a memorable leg.

TAR 10 - Awful, god awful episode. Why on earth would you have a Roadblock in Morocco and move to Spain for a Detour? There were few Route Info clues this leg, something I loathe. One of the worst legs for me overall.

TAR 11 - Again, not a fan. Guam felt more like a location suited for a first leg, or a final leg (not the penultimate). I just recall being disappointed after two great legs in China.

TAR 12 - I honestly do not recall this episode. Not a huge fan of TAR 12 and have never returned to watch it more than once.

TAR 13 - I gave up watching this season after the ninth leg, never saw this one.

TAR 14 - It was decent I guess, but the way the eliminated team went out was... huh?

TAR 15 - Didn't like it, and I was disappointed with the eliminated team at the end, and how they go out.

TAR 16 - Didn't like it either, as was my opinion of the whole season.

TAR 17 - Quite boring thanks to the Nick & Vicki problem.

TAR 18 - It was OK, felt like not much happened with the teams. Rio was a nice change for a penultimate leg though.

TAR 19 - Underwhelming, as much of the season was.

TAR 20 - I remember it being just good, no real complaints though.

TAR 21 - One of the better ones, I loved France and the drama between the teams. I liked the tasks as well, for the most part.

TAR 22 - It was really boring.

TAR 23 - Another one I just don't really recall.

TAR 24 - Not really good, again a curse with the entire season

TAR 25 - It was just alright, until the few minutes

TAR 26 - Peru was nice, don't remember much else.

TAR 27 - Never saw it. I honestly got bored mid way through the season.

TAR 28 - Never saw it, same as the above.

TAR 29 - I will eventually get around to watching the penultimate, only seen up to Venice leg.

TAR 30 - Never saw it.

TAR 31 - Awesome, probably my second favourite penultimate leg after Season 6 in China