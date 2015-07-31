TARA5's penultimate leg was rigged!!!
Explain please?
This was the episode with Treasuri & Louisa eliminated. There was a Yield and U-turn on that episode, and with Trez & Lou being the strongest team among the F4, it was no surprise that they got both the Yield and the U-turn. Eventually, and unfortunately for them, they were eliminated.
The leg had decent tasks, but there was a Yield AND a U-turn on this penultimate leg. I would have added that the U-turn was before the detour, but it's after a roadblock anyway, but it's still no good being in the penultimate leg!
Trez & Lou even did well this leg. They were the 1st to finish the detour overall, but they had to wait for the 2 teams that were ahead of them to finish the other side, since there were only 2 slots on that side of the detour.
Okay, so "rigged" was probably an exaggeration. Although, whether the addition of both the Yield and the U-turn was last minute (because of both being unused throughout the season) or it was there pre-determinedly, this is terrible leg design. It's by far the worst penultimate leg on my book.
The only way Trez & Lou would have survived is if they were 1st from start to end. It gave them no chance once they're at least 2nd place before the Yield.