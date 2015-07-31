

TAR 18 - This wasn't really memorable. Felt bad for Zev & Justin but they were a threat imo TAR 17 - Boring due to no suspense. Tasks had potential.

WE BEAT THE BOYS!! TAR 19 - The taxi race added lots of chaos and gave us the best F3 celebration

TAR 20 - I really wonder how this season would have turned out if Vanessa didn't fall in India. Boring/unfortunate.

TAR 21 - This has one of the best races to the finish! Twins vs. Farmers driving was VERY well-done. [Re]watch it.

TAR 22 - The last few legs of this season ruined what was a really good season imo. In other words, boring.

TAR 23 - Watching Marie beat Amy and Nicole was one of the best moments! Really wish Leo & Jamal made it.

wasn't a great leg though. TAR 24 - Caroline & Jennifer almost won this leg

TAR 25 - So freakin' suspenseful and dramatic. I loved it. The 4-way taxi race was awesome.

TAR 26 - The tasks were really good for a penultimate leg but there was no drama/suspense whatsoever.