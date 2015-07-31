« previous next »
Penultimate legs

Re: Penultimate legs
July 31, 2015, 04:29:13 PM
Marionete:
Looking solely at the leg design, TAR17's was amazing IMO. Of course it wasn't interesting to watch at all due to Nick/Vicki being so far behind, but the leg itself was great.
Re: Penultimate legs
August 16, 2015, 11:45:46 AM
naejae91:

TAR3 Vietnam 2
TAR6 China 2
TAR12 Taiwan
TAR19 Panama
TAR25 Philippines 2
TAR15 Czech Republic 2
TAR14 China 2/3
TAR21 France
TAR16 Shanghai
TAR13 Russia 2
TAR23 Japan
TAR18 Brazil
TAR17 South Korea
---------------------------------------------
TAR26 Peru 2
TAR2 Hawaii
TAR10 Spain
TAR22 Northern Ireland, UK
(TAR8 Canada)
TAR7 Jamaica
TAR20 JapanTAR1 Alaska
TAR9 Japan

(TAR8 Wyoming/Montana)
TAR11 Guam
TAR24 Wales, UK

TAR5 Philippines 2

TAR4 Australia 2


Re: Penultimate legs
October 04, 2015, 12:28:20 PM
Genius:
My faves are probably

TAR6
TAR13
TAR14
TAR15
TAR19 (mainly because of the end result, hahahaha!)
Re: Penultimate legs
June 11, 2017, 03:52:52 AM
EAOWadsy:
Quote from: SamualDude on January 16, 2014, 12:04:45 AM
The two absolute best penultimate legs in my opinion are TAR 5 and TAR 6.

TAR 5 had a simply amazing leg with everyone afraid that Colin & Christie would catch up to them. The showdown at the Roadblock was amazing and it was so heartbreaking seeing Linda & Karen be eliminated on the edge of making Amazing Race history.

TAR 6 was also amazing, A pretty good detour, Some great locations in the Terra Cotta Warriors Museum and Mount Hua which was the simply amazing roadblock and was one of those tasks that truly deserves a switchback ending the leg with a really strong team in Hayden & Aaron being eliminated.

^ What he said. I agree on BOTH instances, where the intensity of TAR 5's El Nido in the Philippines caused teams to literally fight for their lives. This was especially tiring on the amazing Bowling Mums, and Colin & Christie who fell far behind. I literally had tears in my eyes when I knew that Linda & Karen were not going to make Amazing Race history. All teams honestly deserved to be in the final leg because I loved them all so much, especially Colin & Christie and the Bowling Mums.

As for TAR 6 however, well... I will be honest, whether anyone likes it or not. This eleventh leg WAS and IS my favourite leg of the entire show, EVER. Everything was right with this leg, the scenery (I was surprised that the best episode could feature in China and not Europe), the battles between the teams to get into the finals, but mainly because of the tasks - like that Roadblock at Mt Hua which I hope gets a 'Switchback' one day. The visit to the Terra Cotta Warriors Museum simplifies why I love this season so god damn much, and watching Adam & Rebecca sneak from last to first was intense. I was very upset when Hayden & Aaron were eliminated as I wanted them to win, but what the hell. I was rooting for Kris & Jon at that point.

No other season since has done it this well since.
Re: Penultimate legs
June 11, 2017, 04:17:02 AM
BourkieBoy:
My favourite L11, would have 22's. (Well, I loved the season, how couldn't love Leg 11  :funny:). The big task and Titantic tasks, made it!

I actually enjoyed TAR5's! Yes, The Bowling Mons elimination made me sad, but I LOVED the flags searching task!

My least favoriute finale, would have to be TAR4's. Yes, it was Australia, but it was so BORING!
Re: Penultimate legs
June 11, 2017, 04:30:41 AM
EAOWadsy:
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 11, 2017, 04:17:02 AM

My least favoriute finale, would have to be TAR4's. Yes, it was Australia, but it was so BORING!

I would have to agree, but while I don't think it was the worst, both legs in Australia left me feeling pretty underwhelmed after TAR 2's visit.
Re: Penultimate legs
June 11, 2017, 05:53:38 AM
BritishTARFan:
Tar 4 was probably the most boring season in. I was strugling to finish the premier in Cortina. Tar 24 is hated but at least it wasn't boring. (Except Sri Lanka1)
Re: Penultimate legs
June 14, 2017, 05:45:46 PM
EAOWadsy:
Season 4 can be pretty boring in places, especially the leg in Malaysia where there was an extremely predictable NEL, along with others. I think the contestants were a big issue for me, and the fact there was literally no suspense for much of the season. They bunched all the NEL's together at the end, which was even more annoying, as teams like Monica & Sheree or Tian & Jaree could have stayed in longer seeing as though one of the India legs should have been a non-elimination. It was at this point that some serious twists needed to be included. I didn't care for the winners, let alone the final five.

Season 8 is another boring race from start to finish, along with Season 16 but that is only my opinion.
Re: Penultimate legs
June 20, 2017, 12:09:59 PM
Genius:
Quote from: Jimmer on January 16, 2014, 08:12:21 AM
My favorite is TAR19! It was so suspenseful and Andy & Tommy were eliminated and all the Taxis working together was really great! Plus the final task with the dresses and Panama Viejo was great! <3 I loved it!

This. I really enjoyed the seeing the cab drivers working together, and unknowingly screwing over A and T.
Re: Penultimate legs
June 21, 2017, 05:44:59 PM
elthemagnifico:
My top 5 penultimate leg:  (no particular order)

TAR 5
TAR 14
TAR 19
TAR 25
TAR 29
Re: Penultimate legs
June 22, 2017, 07:46:49 AM
RaceUntilWeDie:
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on July 31, 2015, 03:21:40 PM
TAR 17 - Boring due to no suspense. Tasks had potential.
TAR 18 - This wasn't really memorable. Felt bad for Zev & Justin but they were a threat imo :lol:
TAR 19 - The taxi race added lots of chaos and gave us the best F3 celebration :hearts: WE BEAT THE BOYS!!
TAR 20 - I really wonder how this season would have turned out if Vanessa didn't fall in India. Boring/unfortunate.
TAR 21 - This has one of the best races to the finish! Twins vs. Farmers driving was VERY well-done. [Re]watch it.
TAR 22 - The last few legs of this season ruined what was a really good season imo. In other words, boring.
TAR 23 - Watching Marie beat Amy and Nicole was one of the best moments! Really wish Leo & Jamal made it.
TAR 24 - Caroline & Jennifer almost won this leg :gaah: wasn't a great leg though.
TAR 25 - So freakin' suspenseful and dramatic. I loved it. The 4-way taxi race was awesome.
TAR 26 - The tasks were really good for a penultimate leg but there was no drama/suspense whatsoever.

I never noticed that I only seem to like the odd-numbered seasons' penultimate legs recently :lol:

TAR 27 - Boring Detour, dumb to have mid-leg travel, but it caused the whole Justin & Diana fiasco and Tiffany & Krista falling to last at the Roadblock :o A very unique and suspenseful penultimate leg for a horrible season.
TAR 28 - I barely remember this season's penultimate leg...
TAR 29 - Could've been a really suspenseful one if Matt & Red didn't fall behind.  I appreciated seeing the underdogs becoming the "top dogs" this leg.
Re: Penultimate legs
June 22, 2017, 02:01:40 PM
CanadianOwl:
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on June 22, 2017, 07:46:49 AM
TAR 28 - I barely remember this season's penultimate leg...

Oh come on, you don't remember Sheri & Cole shockingly beating Burnie & Ashley to the mat?
Re: Penultimate legs
March 08, 2018, 07:20:16 AM
elthemagnifico:
Updating: TAR 30 Hongkong

- Night penultimate leg
- great detour
- all teams had literally chance to catch up
- amazing final ARI task
-suspenseful from begonning to end

This leg might be one of the best penultimate leg in show's history
Re: Penultimate legs
March 08, 2018, 11:59:16 PM
Platrium:
TARA5's penultimate leg was rigged!!! :dick
Re: Penultimate legs
March 09, 2018, 08:30:54 AM
georgiapeach:
Quote from: Platrium on March 08, 2018, 11:59:16 PM
TARA5's penultimate leg was rigged!!! :dick

Explain please?
Re: Penultimate legs
March 09, 2018, 08:44:49 AM
Platrium:
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 09, 2018, 08:30:54 AM
Quote from: Platrium on March 08, 2018, 11:59:16 PM
TARA5's penultimate leg was rigged!!! :dick

Explain please?

This was the episode with Treasuri & Louisa eliminated. There was a Yield and U-turn on that episode, and with Trez & Lou being the strongest team among the F4, it was no surprise that they got both the Yield and the U-turn. Eventually, and unfortunately for them, they were eliminated.

The leg had decent tasks, but there was a Yield AND a U-turn on this penultimate leg. I would have added that the U-turn was before the detour, but it's after a roadblock anyway, but it's still no good being in the penultimate leg!

Trez & Lou even did well this leg. They were the 1st to finish the detour overall, but they had to wait for the 2 teams that were ahead of them to finish the other side, since there were only 2 slots on that side of the detour.

Okay, so "rigged" was probably an exaggeration. Although, whether the addition of both the Yield and the U-turn was last minute (because of both being unused throughout the season) or it was there pre-determinedly, this is terrible leg design. It's by far the worst penultimate leg on my book.

The only way Trez & Lou would have survived is if they were 1st from start to end. It gave them no chance once they're at least 2nd place before the Yield.
Re: Penultimate legs
March 09, 2018, 09:59:06 AM
Granth:
Quote from: CanadianOwl on June 22, 2017, 02:01:40 PM
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on June 22, 2017, 07:46:49 AM
TAR 28 - I barely remember this season's penultimate leg...

Oh come on, you don't remember Sheri & Cole shockingly beating Burnie & Ashley to the mat?

Tasks and location still sucked regardless: S28E11 should've been in Taipei or another major Taiwanese city, with challenges specific to the Sinosphere.
Re: Penultimate legs
August 08, 2018, 02:30:51 AM
NELs:
The best penultimate leg in my opinion is TAR 9 Japan. Although it was the last predictable F3 Non-Elimination Leg, the tasks and locations made up for it. First you start of the leg in the nighttime and go to the most famous scramble crossing there is. Have teams look at the electronic screens for their next clue. Find a statue. Do two culturally relevant detours. Go sleep at the Capsule Land Hotel. Wake up and then drive to an amusement park and have a RoadBlock where one team rides three rides to look for a sign telling them where the Pit Stop is. Finally have teams pedal mini swan boats to go the Pit Stop at a giant swan boat. This leg is pure genius. This is also my favorite Japan leg of all time because it was one of the few that didn't rely on some silly game show.
Re: Penultimate legs
August 08, 2018, 02:58:35 PM
Granth:
Quote from: NELs on August 08, 2018, 02:30:51 AM
This is also my favorite Japan leg of all time because it was one of the few that didn't rely on some silly game show.

S12E09 and S18E03 are both superior.
Re: Penultimate legs
Yesterday at 10:42:05 PM
aryanisetiawan:
Season 31 also had a very very good penultimate. The detours are so difficult and balanced. The roadblock puzzle was good (i start to think that puzzle roadblocks are the most apt kind of roadblocks for penultimate). Also the final task before the pitstop made it interesting.

In addition, i'd say that recent penultimates have been very amazing. Since season 27, no penultimates have been below  average quality. Among those legs, season 30 has the best.
