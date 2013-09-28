It's funny how I opened this thread in 2013 and now the show's been gone for almost half a year now lmao.In the end, this show was good for its first six seasons, then really just became unwatchable garbage from Season 7 and up. It's like no one on the writing team ever knew where to make the characters go and the writing just fell flat. I was never bored watching the show, but I was never really able to say in good conscience that this show was good for a majority of the time after Season 6. There are *some* genuinely funny episodes after Season 6... but I can pretty much count them on two hands.At least the finale was cute