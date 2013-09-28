Yes!!! One of the best shows on TV right now.
The writers are starting to give Lily some fantastic one-liners, too! She's gotten so funny, especially the first two episodes this season.
Gloria: "Nobody leaves home and never comes back."
Lily: "I did!"
And....
Gloria: "Manny, watch out for Malaria."
Manny: "I have a shot for Malaria."
Gloria: "No, your cousin Malaria. But look out also for Rubella."
Manny: "What's Rubella?"
Gloria: "Ay Manny, her daughter Rubella. Then in the car, watch out for Diptera."
Manny: "Who's Diptera?"
Gloria: "Ay Manny, Diptera is a disease."
I actually really love the new season, especially after I was disappointed with 3 and some episodes of four
I really can't wait for the day that Sofia Vergara wins the Emmy <3