Author Topic: Modern Family  (Read 5172 times)

Modern Family
« on: September 28, 2013, 05:32:07 AM »
Does anyone here watch Modern Family? I am a fan of the whole show and I hope there are more here :lol:

Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #1 on: October 08, 2013, 10:27:21 PM »
Yes!!! One of the best shows on TV right now. :)

The writers are starting to give Lily some fantastic one-liners, too! She's gotten so funny, especially the first two episodes this season.
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #2 on: October 09, 2013, 01:24:47 PM »
<3333333333

I am in 2x02. I am lovin lovin lovin it! :D
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #3 on: October 10, 2013, 09:33:18 AM »
Quote from: Mug Costanza on October 08, 2013, 10:27:21 PM
Yes!!! One of the best shows on TV right now. :)

The writers are starting to give Lily some fantastic one-liners, too! She's gotten so funny, especially the first two episodes this season.

Gloria: "Nobody leaves home and never comes back."
Lily: "I did!"  :funny: :funny: :funny: :funny: :funny:

And....

Gloria: "Manny, watch out for Malaria."
Manny: "I have a shot for Malaria."
Gloria: "No, your cousin Malaria. But look out also for Rubella."
Manny: "What's Rubella?"
Gloria: "Ay Manny, her daughter Rubella. Then in the car, watch out for Diptera."
Manny: "Who's Diptera?"
Gloria: "Ay Manny, Diptera is a disease."

 :funny: :funny: :funny: :funny: :funny: :funny: :funny:

I actually really love the new season, especially after I was disappointed with 3 and some episodes of four :lol:

I really can't wait for the day that Sofia Vergara wins the Emmy <3
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #4 on: October 11, 2013, 04:55:06 AM »
Last night's episode was so :lol:
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #5 on: November 15, 2013, 10:21:21 PM »
This week's episode was surprisingly good. I hope though it finds something better for the kids. Grown up Luke isn't funny or interesting the writers just ruined my favorite character :(
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #6 on: January 08, 2014, 06:55:39 PM »
This seasons "Vacation" episode will be set in Australia.

20th Century Fox has confirmed that it has arrangements with Qantas to cover transport cost to bring the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family down under. The cast and crew will fly in sometime in the next few months with filming expected to take 2 weeks.

No location is confirmed but will possibly include Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Great Barrier Reef.

The show is pretty big down here with the show being one of TEN's highest ratting shows and one of its stars, Eric Stonestreet (Cam) is a spokesperson for retail chain Big-W .

Source:http://canberratimes.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/modern-family-confirms-it-is-flying-to-australia-to-shoot-episode-20140109-30igq.html
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #7 on: January 09, 2014, 04:04:35 AM »
Quote from: theamazingracer21 on January 08, 2014, 06:55:39 PM
This seasons "Vacation" episode will be set in Australia.

20th Century Fox has confirmed that it has arrangements with Qantas to cover transport cost to bring the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family down under. The cast and crew will fly in sometime in the next few months with filming expected to take 2 weeks.

No location is confirmed but will possibly include Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Great Barrier Reef.

The show is pretty big down here with the show being one of TEN's highest ratting shows andOne of its stars, Eric Stonestreet (Cam) is a spokesperson for retail chain Big-W .

Source:http://canberratimes.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/modern-family-confirms-it-is-flying-to-australia-to-shoot-episode-20140109-30igq.html

If we get anoter episode like the Hawaii episode in Season 1, this will be definitely be one of the best episodes ever <3
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #8 on: February 27, 2014, 09:16:59 AM »
The episode today shown before Survivor was shockingly hilarious, it was the first time since Season 2 that an episode had me literally crying of laughter. The early bits of this season have been mediocre, but after mid-season, it has shockingly picked up to even Season 1 levels. I have such high hopes for the rest of the season <3
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #9 on: March 31, 2014, 08:52:49 PM »
The Las Vegas episode has been the best episode in YEARS. Those final 10 minutes are just comedy gold. And it was a unique episode without the kids!
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #10 on: April 05, 2014, 07:30:17 AM »
I wasn't sure about this show. I liked Ed O'Neil and wanted to see him succeed in another comedy. I talked my girlfriend into watching the pilot episode and we laughed uproariously. The casting was so good. Ed O'Neil's delivery is absolutely pitch perfect. Ty Burrell is annoying but, in the perfect over-compensating way that you would expect from a dad who feels his Life has aged while he has remained a teenager. Julie Bowen manages to under play her role as Ty's annoyed and insecure wife. Sofia Vergara is absolutely gorgeous as O'Neil's younger, Latina wife. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet are hysterical together. The show ties together so well each and every episode.
Re: Modern Family!
« Reply #11 on: April 25, 2014, 05:10:42 AM »
Well, the Australia episode sucked. :/

So disappointed. The only decent thing I can say about the episode was Phil getting punched by a kangaroo and that the episode does well as an Australian Tourism Ad :P
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #12 on: September 26, 2014, 02:56:33 AM »
Anybody saw season 6? :lol:
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #13 on: September 26, 2014, 05:23:24 AM »
I did. It was hilarious!
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #14 on: October 12, 2014, 07:24:31 PM »
Lily's actress is seriously turning into her own, such a cutie!

I'm excited to see where the Dunphy family will go in life this season.
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #15 on: May 07, 2015, 09:21:41 PM »
I decided to start watching Modern Family last April, and have been marathoning all of its episodes until now. I have reached S6 :lol:

My all-time favorite episode is Conenction Lost! The format is pure genius! <3
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #16 on: May 07, 2015, 09:28:16 PM »
Quote from: Theodorus on May 07, 2015, 09:21:41 PM
I decided to start watching Modern Family last April, and have been marathoning all of its episodes until now. I have reached S6 :lol:

My all-time favorite episode is Conenction Lost! The format is pure genius! <3

Connection Lost was Community-level genius. Easily one of the best episodes of the whole series <3

My Top 10 Episodes: (I'm not a big fan of Season 5 or 4 :lol:)
1. Halloween
2. Las Vegas
3. Connection Lost
4. Family Portrait
5. Good Cop Bad Dog
6. See You Next Fall
7. Tableau Vivant
8. Baby on Board
9. Bringing Up Baby
10. Hawaii

And hooray, it's renewed for Season 7!  :hearts: :hearts: :hearts:
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #17 on: May 24, 2015, 12:45:15 AM »
Just watched the season finale.

It's good and I like it they make cliffhanger to end the episode. It makes me can't wait for the seventh season.

I think the seventh season will start right after:
Show content
- Andy proposes Beth, but there is some divine intervention that prevents him from doing so
- I think it's cool to see Alex & Claire's journey in Europe
- I hope Alex still has a lot of screentime since she will move to the college. She's one of my favorite characters (but I actually love all characters in Modern Family, so it will be sad to see Alex go.
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 PM »
I'm almost done with Season 1. Gloria's family is SO funny.
Re: Modern Family
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:34:03 AM »
It's funny how I opened this thread in 2013 and now the show's been gone for almost half a year now lmao.

In the end, this show was good for its first six seasons, then really just became unwatchable garbage from Season 7 and up. It's like no one on the writing team ever knew where to make the characters go and the writing just fell flat. I was never bored watching the show, but I was never really able to say in good conscience that this show was good for a majority of the time after Season 6. There are *some* genuinely funny episodes after Season 6... but I can pretty much count them on two hands.

At least the finale was cute :)
