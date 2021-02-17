« previous next »
Author Topic: Most overrated season?  (Read 5555 times)

Offline LandonM170

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #25 on: February 17, 2021, 12:59:58 PM »
Quote from: Best Loser on May 09, 2012, 11:12:11 AM
Season 17. It's seriously one of my least favorite seasons. And Season 9. And maybe Season 10, just because of how annoying the alliance was.
This person probably didn't like S32 did they.  :funny:
Offline Traveldude1

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #26 on: March 07, 2021, 10:06:48 AM »
TAR 17

Never understood the appeal of the season. The cast is awful and the locations are mediocre with the exceptions being Norway and Ghana. Why do people like this season? Is it because a F/F team won? Is it because it came after the supposedly dreadful TAR 16?
Offline Wadsy

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #27 on: March 07, 2021, 07:28:39 PM »
Yeah I hate to go on about that season as well but I have to agree completely.

The seasons released around that time (late 2000's) were mostly very weak in my opinion.

TAR 17 doesn't have anything necessarily bad about it, it is just very average... The cast are alright and it has some of the best NEL placement of the show but the locations were underwhelming (except Ghana and Sweden), the Nick & Vicki falling behind sucked and nothing truly memorable really happened other than a female team winning for the first time. Even then, I was not a huge fan of Nat & Kat. It is a season I would happily skip, along with the two seasons before it.
Offline Declive

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #28 on: March 08, 2021, 08:36:19 PM »
I found 13, 24 and 32 to be the worst ones.

But i don't know about overrated...maybe 23 for me? I didn't get all the fun of that.
Offline Wadsy

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #29 on: March 08, 2021, 11:42:00 PM »
Quote from: Declive on March 08, 2021, 08:36:19 PM
I found 13, 24 and 32 to be the worst ones.

But i don't know about overrated...maybe 23 for me? I didn't get all the fun of that.

I would pretty much have to agree with all of that.
TAR 23 is sloppy coming after 21 and 22 in my opinion. It was not particularly bad, but just uninteresting though still watchable. I barely remember anything about that season except Leo & Jamal and Brandon & Adam. Then you have 24 which is highly memorable, but for all the wrong reasons LOL.
TAR 32 just makes me want to face palm. It started off good maybe through to France and then it just falls flat and I hated the winners! If we are talking worst teams to ever win The Amazing Race Will & James would certainly be up there.
Offline TheRabbi

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 AM »
Season 25. I liked it at the time, but recently rewatched it for the first time since it aired and it really wasn't that great (I say that in terms of TAR seasons - it was still enjoyable overall). But the season is rated extremely highly, and I'd put it in the bottom half of TAR seasons. Almost every new twist or new thing introduced was a total dud (the Save, the blind detour, the final 4 in the finale). Most of the other seasons I'd put in the bottom half aren't highly rated to begin with.  Could definitely have some underrated seasons though!
Offline Traveldude1

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:55:17 PM »
Quote from: Declive on March 08, 2021, 08:36:19 PM
I found 13, 24 and 32 to be the worst ones.

But i don't know about overrated...maybe 23 for me? I didn't get all the fun of that.


i agree with 13 and 32 being terrible. Season 13's cast felt like the leftovers from TAR 12. Very unmemorable..... and unlikable as well. It was also during that weird transition period where they retained some things from the old era but had some of the newer stuff like the U-Turn and shorter number of legs. If you pay close enough attention, the intro is actually different from the all other pre TAR 14 seasons too.

Season 32's cast was enjoyable at first, but they became so unlikable down the stretch. But as you know, the alliance ruined the season. They either need to create tasks that don't allow cheating or outright ban alliances all together.

TAR 23 was just kind of an OK season. When you consider the gimmick seasons to follow after TAR 24, this serves as one of the last regular cast seasons which is unfortunate.
Offline LandonM170

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:02:00 PM »
Most Overrated Season: S3

This is was a good season however it was very old school. The non-elimination points and tasks were very meh. Also, the cast was ok. I liked about half the cast however the first boots, and some of the last teams in the race were not great.

This is just my opinion because I know this is always in the top 5 for any TAR fan however I think it is midpack. I can understand why so many people love and enjoy this season a lot however just isn't mine.
Offline Wadsy

Re: Most overrated season?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:39:52 AM »
I am glad I am not the only one who thinks TAR 25 is overrated.
In fact I would go as far as saying I dislike it. It feels very basic and like an introductory season for new viewers, and all of the twists pretty much sucked... The save was ridiculous. The worst offender was the final four in the final leg, especially considering I was not a fan of the winning team. The locations and tasks were meh, as Denmark was very disappointing this time around and the Italian Sicily leg felt underwhelming when compared to TAR 9's visit. On a more positive note, Malta was fantastic!
