Most overrated season?

Re: Most overrated season?
February 17, 2021, 12:59:58 PM
Quote from: Best Loser on May 09, 2012, 11:12:11 AM
Season 17. It's seriously one of my least favorite seasons. And Season 9. And maybe Season 10, just because of how annoying the alliance was.
This person probably didn't like S32 did they.  :funny:
Re: Most overrated season?
Today at 10:06:48 AM
TAR 17

Never understood the appeal of the season. The cast is awful and the locations are mediocre with the exceptions being Norway and Ghana. Why do people like this season? Is it because a F/F team won? Is it because it came after the supposedly dreadful TAR 16?
Re: Most overrated season?
Today at 07:28:39 PM
Yeah I hate to go on about that season as well but I have to agree completely.

The seasons released around that time (late 2000's) were mostly very weak in my opinion.

TAR 17 doesn't have anything necessarily bad about it, it is just very average... The cast are alright and it has some of the best NEL placement of the show but the locations were underwhelming (except Ghana and Sweden), the Nick & Vicki falling behind sucked and nothing truly memorable really happened other than a female team winning for the first time. Even then, I was not a huge fan of Nat & Kat. It is a season I would happily skip, along with the two seasons before it.
