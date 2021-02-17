« previous next »
Most overrated season?

Re: Most overrated season?
February 17, 2021, 12:59:58 PM
Quote from: Best Loser on May 09, 2012, 11:12:11 AM
Season 17. It's seriously one of my least favorite seasons. And Season 9. And maybe Season 10, just because of how annoying the alliance was.
This person probably didn't like S32 did they.  :funny:
Re: Most overrated season?
March 07, 2021, 10:06:48 AM
TAR 17

Never understood the appeal of the season. The cast is awful and the locations are mediocre with the exceptions being Norway and Ghana. Why do people like this season? Is it because a F/F team won? Is it because it came after the supposedly dreadful TAR 16?
Re: Most overrated season?
March 07, 2021, 07:28:39 PM
Yeah I hate to go on about that season as well but I have to agree completely.

The seasons released around that time (late 2000's) were mostly very weak in my opinion.

TAR 17 doesn't have anything necessarily bad about it, it is just very average... The cast are alright and it has some of the best NEL placement of the show but the locations were underwhelming (except Ghana and Sweden), the Nick & Vicki falling behind sucked and nothing truly memorable really happened other than a female team winning for the first time. Even then, I was not a huge fan of Nat & Kat. It is a season I would happily skip, along with the two seasons before it.
Re: Most overrated season?
Yesterday at 08:36:19 PM
I found 13, 24 and 32 to be the worst ones.

But i don't know about overrated...maybe 23 for me? I didn't get all the fun of that.
Re: Most overrated season?
Yesterday at 11:42:00 PM
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 08:36:19 PM
I found 13, 24 and 32 to be the worst ones.

But i don't know about overrated...maybe 23 for me? I didn't get all the fun of that.

I would pretty much have to agree with all of that.
TAR 23 is sloppy coming after 21 and 22 in my opinion. It was not particularly bad, but just uninteresting though still watchable. I barely remember anything about that season except Leo & Jamal and Brandon & Adam. Then you have 24 which is highly memorable, but for all the wrong reasons LOL.
TAR 32 just makes me want to face palm. It started off good maybe through to France and then it just falls flat and I hated the winners! If we are talking worst teams to ever win The Amazing Race Will & James would certainly be up there.
