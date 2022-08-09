« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Worst Season  (Read 48991 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #100 on: August 09, 2022, 11:35:35 AM »
TAR24 (aka fake All-Stars) is the the worst season by a long mile and it's not even close. A terrible cast, awful route, and even worse tasks. No effort put in by production. A lot of the fanbase left after that.
Logged

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 74
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #101 on: July 29, 2023, 04:33:37 PM »
I'd like to nominate S22 and S23 for both being particularly bad.


Both S22 and S23 suffer from mediocre casting decisions. S22 has Dave/Connor, but most everyone else is completely boring and forgettable. S23 has Leo/Jamal while nearly everyone else is unmemorable. The routes in both seasons are honestly bland. The first quarter of S22 is essentially French Polynesia/Indonesia. The back end is lame as well with the Switzerland and Finale legs. I enjoyed the Germany/Northern Ireland legs though. Looking at S23, the route spent a lot of time in Western Europe and the legs themselves just didn't feel all that great. I do love the 2nd Indonesian pit stop though.

For how bad S24 was, I think these seasons were a precursor for what was to come
Logged

Offline rtvguy5750

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 60
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #102 on: July 30, 2023, 06:51:06 AM »
34 is my new least favourite, just completely sanitised and bland
Logged

Offline looseseal

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 15
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #103 on: July 30, 2023, 07:12:57 AM »
I kept falling asleep while watching 34. If I wanted to waste my time watching a season with no substance, I'd watch Amazing Race Canada.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #104 on: July 30, 2023, 10:25:13 AM »
TAR34 is the worst but it's still miles better than half of the TARCAN seasons if we are considering also international seasons.
Logged

Offline looseseal

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 15
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 PM »
Quote from: looseseal on July 30, 2023, 07:12:57 AM
I kept falling asleep while watching 34. If I wanted to waste my time watching a season with no substance, I'd watch Amazing Race Canada.

35 might be just as bad if not worse with its sanitized edit and blandness along with a painfully long runtime and legs with almost no creativity. I'm completely baffled by how much this forum and everyone else is loving it.
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2332
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:45:29 AM »
Quote from: looseseal on Yesterday at 11:05:35 PM
Quote from: looseseal on July 30, 2023, 07:12:57 AM
I kept falling asleep while watching 34. If I wanted to waste my time watching a season with no substance, I'd watch Amazing Race Canada.

35 might be just as bad if not worse with its sanitized edit and blandness along with a painfully long runtime and legs with almost no creativity. I'm completely baffled by how much this forum and everyone else is loving it.

The season we are talking about is Season 36. :funny: It's not bad compared to Season 35.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 