« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Worst Season  (Read 46980 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #100 on: August 09, 2022, 11:35:35 AM »
TAR24 (aka fake All-Stars) is the the worst season by a long mile and it's not even close. A terrible cast, awful route, and even worse tasks. No effort put in by production. A lot of the fanbase left after that.
Logged

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 64
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:33:37 PM »
I'd like to nominate S22 and S23 for both being particularly bad.


Both S22 and S23 suffer from mediocre casting decisions. S22 has Dave/Connor, but most everyone else is completely boring and forgettable. S23 has Leo/Jamal while nearly everyone else is unmemorable. The routes in both seasons are honestly bland. The first quarter of S22 is essentially French Polynesia/Indonesia. The back end is lame as well with the Switzerland and Finale legs. I enjoyed the Germany/Northern Ireland legs though. Looking at S23, the route spent a lot of time in Western Europe and the legs themselves just didn't feel all that great. I do love the 2nd Indonesian pit stop though.

For how bad S24 was, I think these seasons were a precursor for what was to come
Logged

Offline rtvguy5750

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 34
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:51:06 AM »
34 is my new least favourite, just completely sanitised and bland
Logged

Offline looseseal

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:12:57 AM »
I kept falling asleep while watching 34. If I wanted to waste my time watching a season with no substance, I'd watch Amazing Race Canada.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
Re: Worst Season
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:25:13 AM »
TAR34 is the worst but it's still miles better than half of the TARCAN seasons if we are considering also international seasons.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 