I'd like to nominate S22 and S23 for both being particularly bad.





Both S22 and S23 suffer from mediocre casting decisions. S22 has Dave/Connor, but most everyone else is completely boring and forgettable. S23 has Leo/Jamal while nearly everyone else is unmemorable. The routes in both seasons are honestly bland. The first quarter of S22 is essentially French Polynesia/Indonesia. The back end is lame as well with the Switzerland and Finale legs. I enjoyed the Germany/Northern Ireland legs though. Looking at S23, the route spent a lot of time in Western Europe and the legs themselves just didn't feel all that great. I do love the 2nd Indonesian pit stop though.



For how bad S24 was, I think these seasons were a precursor for what was to come